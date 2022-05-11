A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county's library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library.
The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October. In a statement sent to the Post Register, the district said library services will continue to operate in the Iona and Swan Valley branches, with a goal to increase hours and services. The library district also plans to expand and provide additional branches on the west side of Idaho Falls and in Ucon in the future.
“We believe that libraries are the heart of any great community, and we are committed to providing county residents with excellent library services, programs, and resources. We ask for your patience as we expand our outreach and build our collection,” library district board trustee Rebecca Blackson wrote on the district’s website.
All branches will offer complete library services, including print and digital materials, and community-enriching activities such as story time, reading programs and free mini-classes. A conference room at the Ammon branch will be available. All Bonneville County Library District residents are eligible for a full-service library card and services will be paid through a flat rate tax of $61.50, issued to all county homeowners.
The decision to end the partnership came after Idaho Falls Public Library asked the county library district to pay $1.8 million for library services based on circulation data splits of county and city residents. This was about a $700,000 increase from the $1.1 million the county is paying under the current agreement, which ends Oct. 1.
Blackson wrote in an email to the Post Register the $61.50 rate will be reviewed in June and it could raise slightly, but nowhere near the $100 that county residents would have had to pay if the county accepted the city’s offer.
Idaho Falls library trustee Rod Rapp earlier told the Post Register the city is prepared to provide the exact same services to Idaho Falls residents that it currently provides.
City board trustees have calculated the loss of $1.1 million would bring a 42% reduction in the amount of services and purchasing cost the library is currently providing, but they believe they can account for that loss with the tax revenue the city collects, Rapp said.
The city of Idaho Falls is paying $2.3 million for the library's budget, which is 65% of the total budget.
Idaho Falls library trustees rejected the county’s offer to keep paying $1.1 million during its meeting on April 28. The two boards met during a joint meeting on April 7 and by the end of the meeting, both boards appeared to be willing to part ways.
“We love you. We want the best for you,” Idaho Falls library trustee Claire Pace told the county trustees during the joint meeting. “If that’s with us that’s great, but if it's not, then we wish you the best.”
Blackson said during the joint meeting that she thought both parties were right in their respective asking prices. Blackson was initially the only county trustee willing to accept the city’s $1.8 million offer, but the other trustees didn’t vote with her on Feb. 22.
Blackson also wrote in her email she believes the county can offer library services to its residents for less than what the city proposed. This also gives the county more autonomy over library operations, which was another reason why county trustees wanted to split from the city.
“This decision came after extensive deliberation, research, and consultation with other local libraries as well as the Idaho Commission for Libraries,” Blackson wrote in the email.
According to the county library district’s May 3 meeting minutes when the decision to split from the city was made, board trustees Karen Harris and Jennifer Crofts preferred to continue negotiations with the city and wait for a counteroffer before deciding to start an independent library, but they were outvoted by trustees Debra Haacke, Jenni Cragun and Blackson.
County residents who wish to continue using Idaho Falls Public Library after Oct. 1 will need to purchase a $120 nonresident library card. More information on the county library and updates can be found at bonnevillecountylibrarydistrict.lili.org/.