The Bonneville County Library District is making an official counteroffer to the city of Idaho Falls library service agreement.
The county library board of trustees met Friday, knowing a counteroffer needed to be agreed on as the service agreement end date of Oct. 1 approaches.
“We need to submit something to the city and then when we have our meeting with them next week we can talk about how they feel about it,” board trustee Karen Harris said.
The county library district is bringing $1.26 million to the negotiating table. The city proposed a new agreement in which the county pay $1.8 million based on circulation data splits of county and city residents. This would result in about a $700,000 increase from the $1.1 million the county is paying under the current agreement and the city library board argues it is a more fair number since city board trustees feel like Idaho Falls taxpayers are subsidizing library use under the current agreement.
“(This number) is not saying we have a contract, it’s saying we’re proposing this to the city,” Harris said.
If an agreement is not met, all library cards for county residents would expire Oct. 1 and the city’s library branches in Iona and Swan Valley would close.
County board trustees don’t feel like circulation is a fair metric and wanted to avoid using it in any future agreement formulas because circulation numbers can vary significantly every year. Harris said this could result in differences of hundreds of thousands of dollars and the county library district does not have the finances to cover such large swings.
The city’s proposition raises the annual flat tax county residents pay for library services by nearly $40. County residents currently pay $61.50 for library services and Idaho Falls residents pay for library services through property taxes. The city currently pays 65% of the library’s budget and the county pays 31.57%. The rest is paid by $120 nonresident library cards. Idaho Falls has budgeted $2.3 million for the library.
Any increase in the library fees county residents pay over 5% would require a public hearing, but Harris said the library district may be able to increase the rate by less than 5% and cover remaining costs using the district’s reserve funds, depending on what the city and county end up agreeing to.
Other county board trustees including Debra Haacke argued the district should seek more representation on the library’s operating decisions.
“If they want us to pay 42% of circulation … well then we need (42%) of the building, we need (42%) of the votes, we need 42% of the assets,” Haake said.
County board trustee Jennifer Crofts said the board was discussing a service agreement and the county is in the consumer role of the agreement. She said she wanted to avoid getting involved with how the city governs the library.
“This is their entity; this is their library. We’re asking for service,” Crofts said.
The $1.26 million number is a middle-ground from what county board trustees proposed Friday. While the county trustees differ with the total amount they feel the county should pay and the role the district has in the library’s operating decisions, continuing service is the number one priority for them all.
“We want a contract. I think it’s obvious that all of us want a contract and I think we’ve gotten into a place that’s become turmoil and it’s just blown out of proportion,” Harris said.
The county library district is meeting with the city library board at 4 p.m., April 7 at the Idaho Falls Public Library for further discussion on the contract.