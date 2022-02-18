Bonneville County residents may soon lose library services provided by the city of Idaho Falls due to a dispute over the library service agreement that’s been in place for about 40 years.
The Idaho Falls Public Library board is proposing an increase of cost for library services to county residents to more accurately align with the percentage of county and city residents who check out items. The library’s service agreement with Bonneville County ends on Sept. 30. If a new agreement is not made, then county residents will lose library services that are currently available, and the Iona and Swan Valley locations will close.
“We have got to protect the taxpayers in Idaho Falls. We cannot charge them more for the same service that we’re giving to citizens of Bonneville County. That is essentially an unfair tax on citizens of Idaho Falls to get the exact same service but to have to pay more for it,” said Idaho Falls Library Board Trustee Rodd Rapp.
The library has provided service to Bonneville County residents through a contract since 1981. The city funds the library through property taxes but the county pays for library services through a flat household fee of $61.50 annually.
Rapp said when the two parties agreed to the last contract three years ago, they both decided it would be best to move toward fiscal parity based on circulation percentage splits from county and city residents.
Under the current agreement, the city pays 65% of the library’s budget and the county pays 31.57%. The remaining balance is covered by nonresident library cards, which cost $120. Rapp said the rapid increase of Bonneville County compared to Idaho Falls has led to city residents subsidizing library costs for county residents.
According to library data, county residents accounted for 42% of all items checked out from the library while city residents accounted for 53% of all items checked out during the past fiscal year. The city library board's proposed agreement raises the county’s share of library expenses to 42%, which would be an additional $3.34 per month added to the county’s household fee, totaling $100.
“We really wish that over time, the fee would have been raised incrementally. Therefore, it would not have been such a big jump all at once,” Rapp said.
Debra Haake, a board trustee for the county library’s district, said it’s not quite as simple as “three extra dollars a month.” With more than 18,000 households in the county, that adds up to a $700,000 increase the county would need to pay under the new proposed contract, which Haake said the county cannot afford. Additionally, the county can only increase the household fee by a maximum of 5% each year and requires public hearings to increase the fee to what the city is proposing, she said.
“They’re asking for $700,000 more than last year for the same type of service,” Haake said. “Anytime you see that, you should ask questions and get all of that worked out.”
A financial adviser recommended to Haake that the county should not agree to the city’s proposal because library circulation numbers fluctuate every year, she said.
“It’s not a good measuring tool because that’s what people go to the library for. You’re penalizing people for using the service they pay for,” Haake said.
Rapp said the city’s proposal is in the best interest of Idaho Falls residents and the board has a responsibility to protect them.
“I will not charge my citizens more than I’ll charge someone else,” he said.
Another issue Haake said she has with the contract is it gives the county no ownership to any library assets and no county library district board members have any say in operating decisions made by the city’s board. One example Haake referenced of this is the county asking to build a branch in Ammon for the last 37 years and has never happened.
“It’s almost like taxation without representation if you want parity,” she said.
County residents who wish to use the library will need to purchase the $120 nonresident library card if an agreement is not met. Due to existing licensing agreements, services such as Overdrive, Libby, LinkedIn Learning and Rosetta Stone would not be available to those county residents purchasing a card because those companies only offer their product to residents within the library’s service area, Rapp said.
The price of nonresident library cards will likely increase if an agreement is not made based on an increase of county residents who would transition to nonresident library cardholders, Rapp said.
The county library district board will meet to discuss the service agreement at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the library. The city’s library board meeting is 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in the library.
Haake said she believes an ideal solution is for the two districts to combine and create one library district that has input from board members representing the city and county. If the city is unwilling to do so, then an alternative may be for the county to create its own library district using the household fee it currently collects, which adds up $1.1 million.
“At first it may be a bumpy road but it’s kind of like teenagers separating from mom and dad,” Haake said.
Rapp said the city is prepared to provide the exact same services to Idaho Falls residents with no differences in their library services if a new contract isn’t signed. He said the board believes with the tax revenue it currently collects, it can account for the loss of $1.1 million from the county as it would also bring a 42% reduction in the amount of services and purchasing cost the library is currently providing.