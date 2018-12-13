Over the last two years, the city of Idaho Falls has annexed hundreds of acres of land from Bonneville County without the permission of the owners. The process is fully legal and widely accepted, but many of the property owners involved in the current annexation are working hard to combat the practice.
The "West side annexation" contains 98 parcels of land west of Interstate 15, located roughly around Skyline High School between the highway and Bellin Road. The land eligible to be annexed includes homes and some small businesses, such as Skyline Animal Hospital, but excludes large and undeveloped tracts of land in the same area. The residents of the annexed homes wrote letters to the city protesting the annexation and spoke against the move at an October public hearing and last week's planning and zoning committee meeting.
"The increases it will cost me to join the city is an unreasonable burden," retired homeowner Doug Hammon said during the meeting.
The property owners had questions about utilities, which were not required to be switched to the city systems but would also not be paid for if the property owners eventually have to update them. They had questions about previous land uses and what it meant for a previous use to be "grandfathered in" to the next city zoning system. They also had questions about why this annexation was happening to some adjacent properties and not others and why they were never told about this possibility until October.
"I want to emphasize that there is no initial cost to annexation other than the increase in taxes. You are not required to hook up to sewer or water, you are not required to build a street, you are not required to connect to power," community development director Brad Cramer wrote in an email to the Hammons and stated during the planning committee hearing.
Property owners worried about the current annexation plan cannot find much comfort in the previous city-initiated annexations. The first recent city-initiated annexation led by Idaho Falls happened to Prestwich Country Estates, a 23-home neighborhood off of Sunnyside Road, in October 2016. The neighborhood was unquestionably eligible for the program — the block, just west of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, had been surrounded by the city for more than a decade, all the homes were connected to city water and sewer lines and homeowners had first requested an annexation back in 1978.
Current Prestwich Country Estates homeowners were less thrilled when they received a notice from the city saying they were about to be absorbed into Idaho Falls. Two years later, their utility costs are down slightly and not much has changed on a day-to-day level. But the neighborhood's property taxes have nearly doubled and the negotiations between the city and Rocky Mountain Power has taken more than two years to resolve. Prestwich County Estates homeowners that spoke to the Post Register were mixed on whether the move worked out for them.
"There was some longing for a county life even after we'd been on city amenities for a number of years," Merlin Drive resident and attorney Delwin Roberts said.
Idaho is one of only four states that allow cities to forcibly annex properties into their boundaries. Section 50-222 of the Idaho municipal statutes allows for cities to annex bordering properties within their zone of impact as long as they contain less than five acres each and allow for public comment from the homeowners. Idaho Falls has used the ability in the past to clean up its zoning boundaries and make sure that properties receiving city utilities become part of the city.
Idaho Falls began working on this current push to annex land in 2014 while meeting with Bonneville County officials to discuss ways to clean up its area of impact. After annexing the areas that had requested to join the city, the City Council and planning committee began working on 300 parcels of land that used city utilities or were completely surrounded by the city. The west side annexation is the seventh city-initiated push in the past two years, all of which were ultimately approved by Idaho Falls City Council.
The annexation process was not a secret but few landowners were given advance warning about the process. April Sutton began looking at homes in October 2016 and selected a home on 17th South because of the benefits a county life offered her daughters and the affordable tax rate for their one-income family. During that process, her family was never told by her real estate agent or the county that the home was eligible for annexation.
"Had I known we could be annexed, I would not have looked at this house," Sutton said during the planning committee meeting.
Utility costs are a major concern for the west side property owners. All homes in Idaho Falls have hook-up fees to initially connect to the sewer and water lines. But any homes without a utility line are located hundreds of feet from the current city lines and residents would have to pay for the full expansion if and when they had to connect to the city. Cramer said that only five of the 39 parcels of land in the West side annexation area are currently without either a water or sewer line.
"The perception is not true that we're annexing a lot of properties without a city utility and that is simply not true. The vast majority have some city utilities attached to them," he said.
The homes in the Prestwich neighborhood were already connected to the city's water and sewer lines, so their utility rates decreased slightly and they never had to worry about expanding their lines. Prestwich neighborhood residents also said that the city had better snow removal and street care than Bonneville County had provided for them. Some residents did move out in the last two years, but neighbors are unclear if that was a result of the doubled property taxes and other costs.
The biggest impact on the Prestwich neighborhood residents was their electricity. The systemic switch from Rocky Mountain Power to the city of Idaho Falls had never been organized in this way before, and the switchover process was an extended and expensive ordeal. Delwin Roberts and other neighbors spoke to city officials asking for the annexation to be delayed until they could nail down the electric switchover.
"We wanted to have time to work these matters out so that we would be able to make that transition at a reasonable cost," Roberts said.
City officials, then and now, argued that the details of the electrical transfer were irrelevant to whether the annexation should pass. Idaho Falls did not want to be accused of "pirating" customers from Rocky Mountain Power. The result after the vote was two years of negotiations over power supplies and billing, during which the Prestwich homes paid higher prices than other city residents to cover the costs of the transfer. The Robertses didn't receive their first power bill from the city until this November.
One retired resident of Merlin Drive claimed that a planning board member told him during a meeting that the homeowners needed to stop freeloading off the city for the roads and other services they were using. No city official was that dismissive during the hearing about the west side annexation, but similar claims about taxation and road payments were made. Roberts does not hold the process against the committee, which had never gone through the process before when it annexed his neighborhood.
"If I was on the peripheral of the city I would probably feel much different," Roberts said.
Planning and zoning committee approved of the west side annexation plan 4-3. Idaho Falls City Council is expected to hold the final vote on the annexation during a meeting next year, though it's not scheduled at the moment.