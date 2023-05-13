What began as a gift of a mushroom growing kit eventually turned into a business for Marcy and Albert Harris.
Marcy and Albert are the owners of Al’s Mushroom World. They sell their products every Saturday at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
Their interest in mushrooms began when Albert’s sister sent him a mushroom grow kit for his birthday, he said.
“I thought it was really fun. So, then I started researching how to do it myself and just kind of started going from there,” Albert said.
The business began in January 2021.
When looking at varieties of mushrooms to grow, they started out with some of the easiest types, which are oyster mushrooms, Marcy said.
“And … once we knew how to do that, then we just kept wanting to grow more,” Marcy said.
The pair have been surprised by the amount of interest they’ve received at the farmers market for their mushrooms, according to Albert.
“It seems like it’s growing from the first year that we sold. It seems like there’s just more knowledge about mushrooms and more interest,” Marcy said.
The process Marcy and Albert use to grow their mushrooms starts with buying mushroom cultures from a supplier.
“Then we’ll add the culture to sterilized grain,” Albert said.
Once the grain has been colonized by the culture, they add the culture to a substrate “that the mushroom eats,” Albert said.
Some of the substrates that Albert and Marcy uses are straw, wood chips and logs. After that, the mushrooms colonize the substrate and are put into the right growing conditions. They grow until they are large enough to be harvested, according to Albert.
What types of mushrooms are available at the market depends on the week, “but mostly we’ll have a pink, yellow and blue oysters (mushrooms),” Albert said. “We also have king oysters, black pearl king oysters, lion’s mane, shiitake (and) chesnut mushrooms.”
They also forage for edible mushrooms and sell them at the market. Some of the species of foraged mushrooms they sell are morels and chanterelles.
Lion’s mane seems to be the most popular product among the customers of Al’s Mushroom World.
“Everyone wants lion’s mane, and we can’t grow enough to satisfy people, so we’re always we’re always running out of that,” Marcy said.
Many people haven’t cooked with the varieties of mushrooms that Marcy and Albert sell, so they have recipes on hand when they sell their mushrooms.
“We recommend just … a general sauteed mushroom for the first time you try it because you can really taste the mushroom,” Marcy said.
This year, Al’s Mushroom World has a few new products for sale. They are now offering mushroom tea, as well as lion’s mane vegan cookies. Their son has also created his own mushroom tea that they are selling, the couple said.
Al’s Mushroom World is at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market every Saturday. The farmers market will run from May 6 to Oct. 28 this year, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market runs along Memorial Drive.
For a map of vendor locations at the market, go to idahofallsfarmersmarket.org.
