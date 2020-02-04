A legal act of public notice has been approved for a lawsuit contesting a land deal between Rockwell Homes and Idaho Falls School District 91.
Bonneville County Judge Steven Boyce ruled during a Jan. 30 hearing in support of a lis pendens notice for the land at the intersection of Castlerock Lane and Stonebrook Lane. A lis pendens is a formal legal record filed in a land dispute lawsuit, saying that the ongoing case could affect the eventual title and ownership of the land in question.
The lawsuit was filed in May by Josh Chandler, who lives in a neighborhood near the land at the center of the case. The case names the Idaho Falls School District, the district board of trustees and Rockwell Homes LLC as defendants. The lis pendens was filed with Bonneville County in June and the defendants moved to have it removed from the record.
The legal proceedings have halted progress for eight months on a proposed 53-home development in a prime residential area. Chandler and other residents near the development raised concerns with the city Planning Commission last year over increased traffic as well as the legality of the land swap.
"I filed the motion because I want people to take account of the lawsuit when they decide whether to take part in developing the property or partner with them on it," Chandler said in an interview Tuesday.
The land deal in question was made in January 2019, when the district's board of trustees agreed to trade the 25-acre property to Rockwell in exchange for a 13.7-acre property and a $263,000 payment. The trade had initially included two plots of land owned by Rockwell but the district opted to accept the larger cash payment because one plot was affected by the construction moratorium related to Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
Chandler's lawsuit argued that the size of the payment, which has more than half the appraised value of the land, meant the deal was not a valid land trade. It also alleged that the exchange then violated Idaho's code on school property transactions because there was no public hearing or bid before the deal was approved.
Rockwell Homes defense attorney Richard Friess argued that the typical damages in a case like this would be in monetary damages, which wouldn't affect the title of the land. Friess also said the ruling also had an outsized effect on Rockwell's ability to develop the land it now owns.
"Sure, people can take a bet on (contracting for developments) but nobody is going to. So it is basically acting like a private injunction with the purpose being to prevent other people from acquiring it," Friess said during the court hearing.
Chandler said that he had never asked for money and wanted to have the deal fully reversed by the courts. Boyce upheld the notice, saying that the potential third-party contractors had the right to know about any suit that could affect the project before they got involved.
A scheduling conference has been organized later this month in Madison County to move toward a potential summary judgment in the case.