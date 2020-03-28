Editors note: The Post Register will be putting together a series of guides to pandemic resources. Here, we are taking a look at important information regarding food.
Senior hours:
Some stores are reserving certain hours for seniors and those with compromised immune systems. Those who are not in those groups are asked to stay out of stores at these times for the safety of those most at risk.
These hours apply to all local locations:
|Broulim’s
|6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday
|Fred Meyer
|6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
|Monday through Thursday
|Walmart
|7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
|Tuesday
|Smith’s
|7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
|Monday, Wednesday and Friday
|Target
|7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
|Tuesday and Wednesday
|Albertsons
|7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
|Tuesday and Thursday
|Cabela’s
|8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
|Monday through Friday
|WinCo
|6 a.m to 7:30 a.m.
|Tuesday and Thursday
|Natural Grocers
|9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
|Sunday
Restaurants:
As per Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order, all restaurant dining rooms are closed. Most restaurants have switched to takeout and delivery options, though many are still reporting a more than 50% drop in sales.
You can help support them at this time by placing an order for takeout or delivery over the phone.
Bulk orders:
Other restaurants have switched to taking bulk orders of food supplies. Those interested can purchase everything from 25 pounds of bacon to 50 pounds of all-purpose flour. Smaller amounts of food, such as a dozen eggs or a pound of butter, are available as well.
— Abracadabra’s
Customers can order in person or over the phone at 208-881-9024. A full list of purchasable items can be found on its Facebook page at facebook.com/abracadabras/.
— Billman’s Catering
Customers can order supplies online at idahofallscatering.com/shop/. Billman’s does pick up and delivery. Delivery is $25 but free to seniors.
— 1 Fine Café
Customers can order and pick up sundries such as flour, butter, yeast and eggs. Orders can be placed through its Facebook page messenger or by emailing info@1finecafe.com. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. the day before. Orders can then be picked up between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the next day. Delivery may be available to those who are not able to leave their homes. Learn more on its Facebook at facebook.com/1FineCafe/.
Free meals for children:
— Idaho Falls School District 91
— Access the District 91 "Grab and Go" map here.
Idaho Falls School District 91 has begun a “Grab n’ Go” meal program. Any child in Idaho Falls between the ages of 1-18 years old can pick up a free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. Children do not have to attend school in a particular district to receive the meals. Children must be present at the pick-up site. Adults can purchase meals for $6.60 in District 91, but must have exact change.
Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., meals can be picked up at Dora Erickson, A.H. Bush, Hawthorne, Linden Park and Temple View elementary schools, as well as Eagle Rock Middle School and Emerson Alternative High School in District 91.
Bus stop meal pickup sites in District 91 are as follows:
|Old Butte Apartment Complex
|9-9:15 a.m.
|Melaleuca Field parking lot
|9-9:15 a.m.
|Park Avenue Grill parking lot
|9-9:15 a.m.
|Herbs Ez-Ze Stop parking lot
|9:20-9:35 a.m.
|Shady Rest campground
|9:25-9:40 a.m.
|Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot
|9:25-9:40 a.m.
|Sunnyside Acres
|9:50-10:05 a.m.
|Sunset Trailer Court on Solar Ave.
|9:40-9:55 a.m.
|Corner of Hollipark Dr. and Huckleberry St.
|9:45-10:00 a.m
— Bonneville Joint School District 93
— Access the District 91 "Grab and Go" map here.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 has begun a similar grab n’ go meal program. The same rules apply: child does not have to attend a district school, must be between 1-18 years old and must be present at pick-up. Adults can purchase meals for $6.25, but must have exact change.
Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., meals can be picked up at Bridgewater, Cloverdale, Fairview, Falls Valley, Hillview, Summit Hills, Tiebreaker and Ucon elementary schools, as well as Rocky Mountain Middle School in District 93.
District 93 bus stop sites can be visited between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following bus stops: Bridgewater (Eden Drive), Cloverdale (Deloy Neighborhood), Cloverdale (Leihm Street), Falls Valley (Foster-Meppen Intersection) Hillview (Alan St.), Summit Hills (Pinewood Estates), Summit Hills (Henderson Neighborhood), Tiebreaker (Adam Dr.), Tiebreaker (Maurine Dr.) and Tiebreaker (Falcon Rd.).
— Shelley School District 60
The Shelley School District is also offering grab n’ go breakfasts and lunches to any child under 18. Meals will be handed out Monday through Friday. They can be picked up 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Shelley City Park, Woodville LDS Church parking lot and Taylor Park. Meals will also be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunrise and Riverview elementary schools.
Other meal resources:
Though organizations are no longer doing sit-down meals or gatherings, grab-and-go meals can be collected at the following locations:
— Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen
Daily lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for all ages at 245 N. Placer Ave. Call 208-557-5750.
— Idaho Falls Rescue Mission
Daily dinner at 6 p.m. for all ages at 840 Park Ave. Call 208-552-5575.
— Meals on Wheels
This program delivers meals "five days a week to homebound seniors 60 and over, their spouse (regardless of age), disabled child (under 60) who reside with a qualified senior." To see if you qualify for this service, call EICAP at 522-5391.
Food supplies:
The following organizations can help if you are in need of food, baby food and formula, diapers, wipes, cleaning and hygiene items:
— Community Food Basket
Located 245 N. Placer Ave. Available for drive-through pickup Monday at 3-5 p.m and Tuesday-Friday at 4-5 p.m. You must bring a form of identification. You can pick-up food up to six times in six months. Call 208-524-0994.
— Salvation Army
Available pick-up times at 605 N. Blvd are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 208-522-7200.
Delivery for those at risk:
Some organizations are willing to help deliver food and other items to seniors and other at-risk individuals. If you are looking for delivery help contact:
|Salvation Army
|208-522-7200
|Idaho Falls Senior Center
|208-522-4357
|United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County
|208-522-2674 (Leave a message)
Want to help?
Many organizations that help those in need to obtain food and other essentials are reporting that they are receiving less donations than ever before. The following organizations need canned food, boxed food, shelf-stable food, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand soap and sanitizer, diaper and wipes, baby formula and food:
|Community Food Basket
|Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
|1895 N. Blvd
|208-524-0994
|Salvation Army
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|605 N. Blvd
|208-522-7200
|Meal on Wheels at the Idaho Falls Senior Center
|Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Knock on door)
|535 W. 21st St.
|208-522-4357