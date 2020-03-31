The COVID-19 outbreak is changing the way the Idaho Falls Community Garden Association is signing up people who want to dig the earth.
The garden association will be sending out forms on Thursday and requiring online signups instead of its usual in-person gatherings. Association president Kristi Appelhans said interest in the city’s three community plots has been higher than normal.
“We’ve had about 10 inquiries that have come in in the last few days,” Appelhans said. “That's a much higher number than we would normally get for that same period of time prior to registration.”
She said she was “tempted to say COVID-19 has inspired people who have been on the fence” to leap into gardening, but had no way of knowing.
The association has plots off Rollandet Street, on the west side of town and on the east side just north of the College of Eastern Idaho. Fees are $40 for the first year and $20 for returning gardeners. There are some wheelchair-accessible plots. The roughly 100 plots range in size from 10 feet by 10 feet to 20 feet by 20 feet.
“This is our 26th year,” Appelhans said. “We are not a fly-by-night group. We have been growing in Idaho Falls since 1995.”
She said the organization also offers a kids program called Sprouts with a similar format but with more support.
To learn more, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.
The association will offer signups through the end of May. When all plots are filled, interested people will be put on a waiting list.
"It’s not uncommon for somebody in April to be very enthusiastic about growing a garden and then it comes to be the end of May and they actually find that they don’t have time to do all the things they want to do and so occasionally we’ll have plots that free up,” Appelhans said.
“We're happy to welcome new gardeners," she said. "If even only half of them find the same fun and joy in growing things as we do, then we’ll be happy.”