We have heard the statement “We are living in unprecedented times” so often in the past couple of months, it has become a bit cliché. But the reality of the situation is anything but cliché for many businesses, including the Post Register.
When this crisis started a couple of months ago, we saw an immediate impact to our advertising revenues. Double-digit losses came overnight as we saw events canceled, businesses temporarily close, and supply chain disruptions cause significant advertising pullbacks.
We are glad to see advertising slowly return each week as we work to find our new norm. We have done everything possible to help our local businesses survive during this time. We have offered free advertising to those that were still open and provided free educational webinars on marketing during a crisis. We are currently offering to match advertising spends from local businesses through the summer. While it may seem counterintuitive to be giving things away for free, local businesses are the lifeblood of our organization and our community. We are doing what we can to help them survive so that we all have a future, albeit one that will look very different.
In order to remain on the forefront of local reporting and able to provide support to local businesses, we must address the dramatic impact of lost advertising revenues.
Some economists have noted that the COVID-19 crisis has caused three years of consumer shift to happen in three months, thereby forcing every business to reconsider their operations (restaurants accommodating takeout services, retailers offering online ordering or curbside pickup) for the short and long-term. The Post Register is not immune to those considerations.
Beginning the week of June 22, we will no longer print and distribute a physical paper on Thursdays. We will, however, continue to deliver new content via our online e-edition, a replica of our newspaper. We already do this for every edition we produce, and the popularity of this option is growing precipitously. Come late June, it will be the only way to read the Thursday paper. Access to the e-edition is already included in your subscription and you can access it at www.postregister.com/eedition.
The reality is that producing the printed product is expensive — both to print and deliver. Couple that with the clear move that many of our readers are making to digital and it becomes quickly apparent that this adjustment is necessary. We had expected these changes in the future, but they have been accelerated due to the current economic climate.
Decisions like this are never easy. But, when we considered that this would help us to maintain the staff necessary to cover local news and to work with local businesses on their marketing needs, we saw it as the most sustainable option. We understand that this might be a difficult change for some of our readers, and you might be tempted to give up your subscription — please know that we are not giving up on you. We are committed to keeping you informed, giving a voice to the voiceless and holding the powerful accountable.
Local journalism is more important today than at any time in our history. We are incredibly grateful to our subscribers and advertisers who help us serve that mission, and we will continue to work every day with the best interest of our community front-and-center. Thomas Jefferson said, “An informed citizenry is at the heart of a dynamic democracy.” When people are informed, aware and engaged, we are a better community for it.