COVID-19 cases are stabilizing in Bonneville County school districts after infection rates soared to emergency levels never before seen last month and forced schools to close due to staff absences.
Both Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 active case rates have dropped to single digits.
District 91 recorded six total reported cases from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Bonneville, which closed schools twice in January because the district didn’t have enough staff to supervise students due to COVID-19 related absences, reported a weekly average case count of 4.1 on Friday. The district has been in its low-risk zone for all ofFebruary after recording more than 300 weekly cases in mid-January.
The two districts are following the trend Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting, with all counties in the region reporting fewer than six active cases per 10,000 on Friday.
James Corbett, the health district’s Health Division director, said during the Feb. 17 health board meeting that he hopes this recent trend is a sign of COVID-19 transitioning from pandemic status to a more seasonaloccurrence.
COVID-19 continues to be a nationwide concern as theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention’s seven-day moving average of daily new cases was above 75,000 on Friday. The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 related deaths was1,674.