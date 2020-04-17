Editor's note: The Post Register will be putting together a series of guides to pandemic resources. Here, we are taking a look at important information regarding use of personal protective equipment and protective practices.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little extended Idaho's stay-home order until April 30, asking everyone to avoid interacting with the public as much as possible. However, when the occasional venture into a public place is necessary, follow these guidelines to protect both yourself and your community.
Masks: Start wearing them
The CDC is now recommending everyone wear cloth face coverings while out in public. Doing so is particularly helpful in preventing those without symptoms from spreading it. The CDC has outlined ways to make simple masks out of t-shirts and bandanas, as well as sewing instructions for those who are more ambitious.
Looking to make masks for people in need? Looking to get a donated mask to at-risk individuals or essential employees? The group “Face Covers for Idaho Falls” might be able to help. These Idaho Falls sewers have made and donated more than 8,000 homemade masks to the community. Check out this article on them to learn more.
Would you rather help the local economy by buying masks from a local sewer? Check out posts on East Idaho Quarantine Mutual Aid to find sewers making masks out of their homes.
Gloves: Stop wearing them
Gloves have offered many a false sense of security when out and about. According to experts, unless you’re a healthcare professional, gloves can do more harm than good. Gloves can transfer viruses just as easily as hands, which makes it especially dangerous if people wear gloves to multiple locations. Many people do not know the correct way to remove gloves and expose themselves to germs while removing them.
Residents of Idaho Falls have taken to social media to show pictures of the many gloves disposed of in parking lots after shopping, which risks the health of the employees whose job it is to clean them up.
According to a report from Cleveland Clinic’s infectious disease specialist Patricia Dandache, instead of wearing gloves, shoppers should avoid touching their face or phone while shopping, use sanitizer once in their car after shopping and immediately wash their hands upon returning home.
What to bring: As little as possible
Try to bring as few items into stores as possible. Consider leaving your phone in the car or in your pocket if you do bring it inside. Avoid items, such as a purse, that you might be tempted to set inside a cart or on a check-out counter. Using credit or debit cards eliminates the need to exchange germ-carrying cash and coins.
Social distancing: Stay six feet apart
Do your best to remain six feet apart from other shoppers at all times, especially while standing in crowded checkout lines.
Back home: Wash hands immediately
Once you return home, wash your hands immediately, says the CDC. The CDC has outlined the correct way to wash hands at cdc.gov/handwashing/when-how-handwashing.html.