Editor's note: The Post Register will be putting together a series of guides to pandemic resources. Here, we are taking a look at important information regarding bill payments.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused mass layoffs around the country and, with new filings for unemployment up 1200% in Idaho, many families are facing the sudden reality of not being able to make ends meet. In the face of this national emergency, there are new resources for those who may be struggling at this time.
Power and utility:
Idaho Falls Power and the city of Idaho Falls will not be implementing nonpayment disconnections during the COVID-19 crisis. Those struggling with payments can call Idaho Falls Power, and they will work with customers on an individual basis. Fall River Electric Cooperative, with offices in Ashton, Driggs and West Yellowstone, and Rocky Mountain Power, which powers much of the region, have made the same decision.
Phone and internet:
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai asked companies to sign the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” pledge to ensure people do not lose access to communication and information at this crucial time. Signees promised not to take away access to phone and internet connections and waive late fees for 60 days beginning March 13. Some have pledged to waive data overcharge fees as well.
Many providers used in Idaho Falls have joined more than 650 companies in signing the pledge. These include AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, CenturyLink, Cable One, HughesNet, and Silver Star Communications.
You can see if your provider is on the list at fcc.gov/keep-americans-connected. Call your provider to discuss utilizing this option.
Credit cards:
Certain credit card providers are now allowing some cardholders to skip a month of payments without accruing interest. American Express, Capital One, Goldman Sachs (Apple Card) and Bank of America all have such programs. Others are waiving late fees and interest accrual and increasing lines of credits. Wells Fargo, Chase, Citi, Discover, U.S. Bank, and Synchrony Bank have all either enacted such programs or have stated they are willing to work with customers on an individual basis who are struggling during the pandemic.
Cars:
Most major automakers have put in place relief programs during the pandemic. Depending on the car, you may be able to defer loan or lease payments for up to 120 days, waive late fees or extend payment plans. Call your automaker to ask about their coronavirus assistance plans.
Student loans:
Since March 13, all federal loans have automatically been put into administrative forbearance until Sept. 30, 2020, through the passing of the CARES act. This means those who have federal student loans do not have to pay them until the end of September.
If you have automatic payments set up with your federal student loans, they have been discontinued. If you are in default, you will not face wage garnishments, withholdings or collections. Additionally, there is no interest on federal student loans during this time. Any payments made will go directly to the principal loan. Those wishing to continue payments can do so, but must either manually make payments online or call to request automatic payments on their account be reinstated.
Private student loans, as well as certain Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) and Perkins Loans, do not qualify for CARES act benefits.
Mortgage and rent:
For many people, mortgage and rent payments take the biggest bite out of their paycheck. Though other states and cities around the country have put a moratorium, or temporary suspension, on all evictions, Idaho has not.
However, on March 25, an Idaho Supreme Court order concerning the “emergency reduction in court services and limitation of access to court facilities” stated that only emergency hearings would be held until April 15. The only eviction hearings that will be held are those in which “the unlawful delivery, production or use of a controlled substance is taking place on the premises.” This may give those facing eviction a little extra time, especially if the emergency order is extended due to further coronavirus concerns.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did authorize a moratorium of its own on evictions and foreclosures for single-family homeowners that have Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages or loans through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The moratorium was put in place on March 18 and will last 60 days.
While the HUD moratorium does not help private lenders, Wells Fargo Home Lending announced it would grant a three-month mortgage payment suspension to customers needing help at this time.