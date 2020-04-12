With many businesses statewide closing or cutting hours in response to the coronavirus, unemployment claims in Idaho have skyrocketed to all-time highs.
In the three-week period after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency on March 8, 77,430 Idahoans filed unemployment claims, according to the state Department of Labor. Between March 29 and April 4, 30,904 people filed for unemployment, which was down a bit from the record 32,941 claims the week before. Idaho unemployment payouts for the week ending March 28 totaled $5.6 million, up 178% from that week a year ago. The Associated Press reported Thursday that 10% of the U.S. labor force is now out of work, with 6.6 million people nationwide filing for unemployment.
More people are expected to qualify for unemployment insurance than normally would thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the stimulus bill passed in late March to help people and businesses affected by the coronavirus, and people who already qualify will get larger payments than they would have otherwise due to some of its provisions. However, some of these details are still being worked out.
Here's what you should know now:
Where do I apply for unemployment?
Online, at labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal. The Department of Labor's physical offices are closed due to the coronavirus, and the phone lines have been overwhelmed for weeks due to the number of claimants and few people are getting through as of this time.
What do the new federal changes mean?
The CARES Act makes a litany of additions and extensions to Idaho's existing unemployment program, although how it will play out for claimants in Idaho isn't completely clear in all cases yet. Specifically, the federal bill:
- provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their regular benefits, under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
- provides an additional $600 a week in unemployment for each claimant, under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. While people will be eligible retroactively for weeks claimed within the week ending April 4, the Idaho Department of Labor is waiting for more guidance from the federal government on how to implement it, which could take up to a few weeks.
- creates a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which will provide unemployment to a range of people who wouldn't ordinarily qualify, notably freelancers, independent contractors and gig workers who are partially or fully unemployed for coronavirus-related reasons.
Has the state made any changes I should know about?
Yes. In late March Little waived the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and extended the 14-day appeal deadline by another 14 days. He also said claimants who have been laid off for coronavirus-related reasons will be considered "job-attached," meaning they don't need to search for work to collect benefits, and said claimants would be considered as meeting the available for work criteria if they are isolated and unable to work due to coronavirus but will be returning to their employer.
My hours got cut. Do I qualify?
Maybe. The state's current rule is that people who are partially unemployed can get some money if their gross income in a given doesn't exceed 150% of the full benefit amount (which is calculated based on a percentage of your previous earnings) to which they would be entitled.
Where can I learn more?
The Idaho Department of Labor has an FAQ online, which it updates periodically, at idahoatwork.com/2020/03/18/faqs-about-unemployment-insurance-and-covid-19.