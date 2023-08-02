War Bonnet Round Up insiders provided a sneak peak into this year’s rodeo during media day Wednesday at Sandy Downs.
“We have some high-quality contestants that you would see go to the National Finals Rodeo coming to our event that we’re excited about,” said Kassi Jones, War Bonnet Round Up chairwoman and executive producer. “Every single night is a stacked house.”
Announcers Kade Rogge and Marty Campbell said that some of the rodeo’s top talent will be featured Thursday night.
“In both the bucking horse events, you’re going to see some excitement,” Rogge said. “With Korko Pro Rodeo (supplying the stock) …, you’re going to watch some extremely good bucking horses against some extremely good cowboys.”
Sage Newman, the number one ranked saddle bronc rider in the world, will compete Thursday, as will Kade Bruno, the world’s number four ranked saddle bronc rider from Challis.
“(Bruno) just won the National Finals Rodeo Open. He’s won that twice,” Rogge said. “He qualified for his first national finals last year, and he’s really on a roll. He’ll be a hometown favorite, and he’s got a really good horse, too.”
Thursday’s PRCA rodeo includes five of the top 15 saddle bronc riders in the world.
“They only ride one night,” Campbell said.
The War Bonnet will also feature professional bullfighters Chuck Swisher, Ely Sharkey and Lelo Garcia.
Friday and Saturday will showcase “a little bit better bull riding,” Rogge said. “… You’re going to see world champions and NFR qualifiers in the timed events all three nights.”
The War Bonnet Round Up is Idaho's oldest professional rodeo.
“We want to make sure that the community is proud of what is being held here, because the world knows," Jones said. “… Drawing in those contestants, they’re not just from Idaho. They’re from all over the states.”
The rodeo is offering several new events this year.
“For the 112th, we’ve changed things up a little bit,” Jones said. “When it comes to the involvement of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, we are giving a lot more light to the dancers. The tribal warriors have been absolutely powerful in the past.”
The nonprofit organization Man Up Crusade is helping organize the first-ever Purple Night on Thursday to raise awareness of domestic violence. Rodeo guests are encouraged to wear purple.
Friday night only will feature a drone show sponsored by Zion’s Bank in honor of its 150th anniversary.
“It’s going to be something that you’re probably not going to see anywhere else,” Jones said.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is sponsoring “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night for breast cancer awareness Friday.
Saturday will feature a “Salute to Veterans Night.”
“We’ve got a really awesome spectacle for the military tribute,” Jones said. “… People are going to want to bring tissues, because that’s going to be quite the moment.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear black Saturday to “black out” the stadium.
“We do that to honor those that have died in honor of our country,” said 14-year-old Brylee Jones, the War Bonnet Round Up Princess.
Robert Skinner will be recognized as the 2023 War Bonnet Round Up Legend. Skinner is a former chairman of the rodeo who has been volunteering with the event for many years, since it was run by the American Legion.
This year’s War Bonnet Royalty are Janessa Gardner, Miss War Bonnet Round Up; Ariana Long, Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho; and Brylee Jones, the War Bonnet Round Up Princess.
“We try and be the face for the rodeo and do our best to support this greatest sport on dirt,” Gardner said, who’s been involved with rodeos for 11 years.
The royalty have excellent horse riding skills and serve as ambassadors for the rodeo in the weeks leading up to the event as well as during the competition.
The War Bonnet Round Up was first held in 1911 in Tautphaus Park, before moving later to Sandy Downs, said Eric Grossarth, Idaho Falls public information officer.
“We’ve been running it for six years now,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director.
The rodeo will also be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel on Dish TV and DirecTV.
The rodeo runs Thursday through Saturday, and the gates open at 4:30 p.m. The full rodeo schedule, list of events and ticket information are available on warbonnetroundup.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.