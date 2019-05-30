Six beer lovers sit at a table in a hotel conference room. They chat, joking and sharing stories.
Then a steward drops a flight of beers on the table.
Typically, this would be cause for celebration; the jovial atmosphere would be amplified. The beers have arrived.
But here, at the International Beer Awards, the appearance of plastic cups, each containing 2 oz. of craft beer, means it’s time to get down to business.
Judging — not drinking — is on tap.
“The drinking happens after the judging is over,” said Darron Welch, co-owner and brewmaster of Pelican Brewing Company in Pacific City, Ore., and a judge at the beer awards. “It really doesn’t work to do beer drinking and beer judging at the same time.”
The 22nd annual International Beer Awards (formerly called the North American Beer Awards) was held at the Idaho Falls Hilton Garden Inn this week. The competition is hosted by the North American Brewers Association.
More than 100 breweries entered the awards, submitting nearly 2,000 different beers in dozens of categories, which were judged over six sessions.
“By the end of the week you want a martini,” said Bob Beckwith, judge coordinator for the International Beer Awards. “You don’t want to look a beer in the face anymore.”
Winners received gold, silver or bronze medals.
Thirteen different Idaho breweries won 20 medals this year. Wildlife Brewing in Victor won a gold medal, and Jim Dandy Brewing in Pocatello won a bronze medal.
Ram Restaurant and Brewery (Boise) and Bella Brewing (Garden City) won gold medals, as well.
Roadhouse Brewing Company, from Jackson, Wyo., won a silver medal.
Beckwith said awards are “a big deal” for brewers.
“They get recognition, and it helps them in their marketing,” Beckwith said.
Even the brewers that don’t win can gain valuable feedback. Judges fill out comment sheets for every beer they taste. The comments help brewers identify problems in the brewing process.
“Sometimes if you’re tasting your beer every day you get (taste) blind,” Beckwith said.
At the competition, the judges’ tables became silent for nearly half an hour after a flight of beer arrived. The certified sensory experts and brewers eyed the color of the beer, swished it around in the cup and deeply inhaled its aromas. Then, they took a sip and wrote down what they tasted.
They were judging whether the beer met the style it claimed to be.
“We’re trying to sort through which of these beers most closely represents the description, the idealized standard for each given beer type,” Welch said. “We evaluate the positive attributes that are supposed to be there, as part of any given beer style. We’re also looking for faults or off-flavors, things that don’t belong there.”
According to the North American Brewers Association’s Style Guide, an English-style Summer Ale should be light straw to golden-colored. The hop smell should be floral/noble, herbal and earthy. It should have, at most, medium bitterness and, at most, medium residual malt sweetness.
If a fruit beer claims to be made with blueberries, the sensory-expert judges better be able to taste the blueberries.
One judging table immediately disqualified four fruit beers for being “diacetyl bombs.” Diacetyl, which has a buttery aroma, is a natural by-product of fermentation, but it’s unwanted in certain beer styles.
Bryan Boynton, a brewer at the Jackson, Wyo.-based Snake River Brewery, attained a Ph.D. in sensory science to be able to make those subtle changes to beer.
Boynton’s role is to invent new beers and ensure Snake River Brewery’s established beers have a consistent taste.
“Your hops are different every year, your malt is different every year, even the yeast can change from each batch you get,” Boynton said. “So we’re trying to make it really similar. But that’s kind of the beauty of the craft industry: you can have a little flexibility.”
The entries at the International Beer Awards were anonymous to the judges.
Stewards poured beers in a restricted area and brought numbered cups to each table. Every beer was assigned a number and only the event organizers knew which number was assigned to each entry.
“As beer consumers and industry professionals and, frankly, as ordinary humans, we bring a whole set of preconceived notions and biases,” Welch said. “When we don’t know the brewery that produced it, it strips a lot of that inherent bias away.”
The International Beer Awards was one of many events in Idaho Falls during “Idaho Beer Week,” a celebration of beer, anointed by Gov. Brad Little in honor of the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.
In addition to the festival, which starts at noon on Saturday at Sandy Downs Rodeo Grounds, local bars have been hosting events, allowing visiting breweries to take over their beer taps.
“This is like Christmas for us,” said Jeff Gardner, owner of Tap-N-Fill. “All of this week is just crazy. We’ve had events every night.”