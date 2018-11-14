State Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who is currently the Idaho State House assistant majority leader, has announced he’ll challenge House Speaker Scott Bedke.
Bedke has been speaker of the House since December 2012, when he defeated then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, R-Midvale, who is now Idaho’s secretary of state.
The challenge is one of an array of contests for GOP leadership posts in the House, all unveiled as lawmakers were on their official North Idaho Legislative Tour, which ran from Sunday through Tuesday. Every GOP leadership seat is being contested in the House; there’s just one contested race among the Senate Republicans. Minority Democrats aren’t reporting any leadership challenges at this point.
“As the minority, we’re willing to work with whoever wins those races,” said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise.
“We’ll extend our hand openly to work with them on issues that we can.”
In addition to the contest for speaker, here are the other leadership contests:
House Majority Caucus Chair John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, is challenging House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Reps. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, are running for assistant majority leader, the position that Crane now holds.
There’s a three-way race for majority caucus chair, the position Vander Woude now holds. Reps. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett; Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, all are vying for the posts.
On the Senate side, there’ll be a rematch between Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, and Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, whom Vick defeated for that position last session.
Leadership elections will be held the evening before the 2019 Legislature’s organizational session, which kicks off Dec. 6.
Crane said Tuesday that he hoped to bring a “servant leadership” style to the position, and also said he’d like to increase legislative staffing; currently, state representatives who aren’t in leadership or committee chairs aren’t assigned staff. “Constantly I’m finding members that are overworked and overwhelmed and stressed out,” Crane said.
“I just want to make sure that we’re serving our caucus members and taking care of their needs and helping support them.”
Bedke said, “I have a record that I’m proud of, and I’ve always sought to be fair and even-handed. And I think the record would demonstrate that.”
He added, “I think that the speakership is more than a title. I think my track record on handling and mediating the water issues has been statewide in scope,” including complex issues involving the Magic Valley, North Idaho and the Treasure Valley. “My mantra is it’s always better to negotiate than to legislate,” Bedke said. “I think I have a good track record that shows I’ve been successful … and I want to continue doing that.”
Bedke, a rancher, is starting his 10th term in the House. Crane, vice president of Crane Alarm Service, is starting his seventh term.
NORTH IDAHO TOUR
Lawmakers on the North Idaho tour have visited businesses and industrial operations, Coeur d’Alene tribal facilities including the wellness center, and more, including Veterans Day ceremonies on Sunday.
“We had a really nice veterans’ memorial at the reservation that was conducted by the tribe, with a three-gun salute and a nice memorial, and they sang some of the Native American songs and stuff like that,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “That was just kind of a nice reminder that this is a special day.”
Party caucuses were held on Sunday evening, and Monday evening included a reception and Governor’s Banquet with Lt. Gov. Brad Little, the governor-elect who was serving as acting governor on Monday, as Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter was out of state.
The tour is organized by the North Idaho Chamber of Commerce every two years, to acquaint new lawmakers from all over the state with Idaho’s northernmost reaches, which are hundreds of miles from the state Capitol in Boise.
This year’s event got off to a rough start, as an Alaska Airlines flight from Boise on which most of the legislators were booked was canceled due to mechanical issues. That meant individual lawmakers were rerouted through Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, and even Sacramento, and some didn’t arrive until as late as 10 p.m. on Sunday.
“It wasn’t anybody’s fault, and the airlines worked well with us,” Hill said. “The poor people here were just going crazy.”
Erpelding said the tour this year has offered good opportunities to visit with new lawmakers from both parties; nearly a quarter of the Legislature is turning over this year.
“I didn’t feel like this tour was very partisan,” he said. “People were just enjoying having conversation, and I think that’s the first step to having a civil Legislature.”
“But,” he added, “I didn’t meet enough of the new legislators to get a feel for the direction that the body is headed in this cycle. I think the leadership races will tell us that.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, the Senate assistant minority leader, who wasn’t able to attend this year’s tour, was surprised and interested to hear of all the leadership contests on the GOP side. “Change can be very positive and it keeps us on our toes, the opportunity to collaborate in a different way,” she said, “and to really keep our eyes, I hope, on what’s best for the people of the state of Idaho and our individual constituencies.”