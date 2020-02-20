The annual Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is seeking artists for its annual poster design contest.
Each fall, sandhill cranes migrate through Teton Valley. The Teton Regional Land Trust has been instrumental in working with landowners and government agencies in regenerating the waning crane population.
This year’s festival is planned for Sept. 14-19. The Teton Regional Land Trust, on behalf of the festival, is calling for artists to submit original poster designs. The winning design becomes the official poster of the festival and is used in advertising and merchandise promotion for the festival.
The deadline for submitting artwork is April 20. The winner will be notified no later than May 8.
The winning artist will receive $250, a framed copy of the poster and a sample of the other items, such as T-shirts, hats and totes, produced with the artwork.
All artists who submit poster designs are invited to join the Crane Festival Art Show held in conjunction with the festival.
Submissions can be mailed or dropped off at Teton Regional Land Trust, PO Box 247/1520 South 500 West, Driggs, ID 83422.
More information is available at tinyurl.com/pr-cranes