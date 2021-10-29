top story Crane operator airlifted to hospital after crash near Blackfoot that shut down highway for more than 5 hours Idaho State Police press release Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 3:11 p.m. on October 28, 2021, at N 1200 W and US Highway 26, west of Blackfoot, in Bingham County.A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving northbound on N 1200 W, in a Chevrolet Silverado, hauling a P J Trailer containing 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.A 22-year-old male from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane, eastbound on US26.When the Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, the crane struck the attached trailer. Diesel fuel was spilled from the trailer. The driver of the crane was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.Traffic on US26 was blocked in both directions for approximately five hours and forty minutes. Crews will continue with clean-up tomorrow.The crash remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trailer Hospital Crash Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Air Ambulance Crane Operator Blackfoot Male Recommended for you News Trending Today Effort to unseat mayor prefaces election Boil order issued in Blackfoot Bonneville Republican party chair connected to election door hangers Shooter in Idaho Falls bar attack identified, was shot at first according to court records Vallow's attorney allege she was manipulated by an IDHW employee into contacting LDS legal counsel How Blackfoot's Tyler Vance beat cancer with an unflappable composure HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline engineers huge comeback in 42-21 playoff win over Lakeland Healthwise and African American Wellness Project Form Unique Partnership to Increase Access to ... Peterson, Randy Candel Therapeutics Announces Patient-Reported Tolerability Data of Intraprostatic ... Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.