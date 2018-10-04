On October 4, 2018, at 6:39 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 117, in Idaho Falls.
Robert Nii, age 57, of Shelley, was driving northbound in the left lane of Interstate 15 in a Ford F150 pickup, passing a vehicle in the right lane. As he attempted to pass, the other vehicle crossed the center line into his lane of travel. Nii swerved to avoid the other vehicle, lost control of his vehicle on the wet road, struck an ITD road sign, left the road, struck a fence, and struck three trailers on private property on Pioneer Rd.
Nii was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.