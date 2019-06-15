Craters of the Moon is hosting an event on July 20 to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
On Aug. 22, 1969, a month after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the surface of the moon, several astronauts associated with the Apollo 14 mission visited Craters of the Moon National Monument to learn the basics of volcanic geology and prepare for their 1971 lunar mission. NASA scientists continue to use Craters as a stand-in for the moon for their research and testing.
“Craters of the Moon National Monument has been a part of NASA’s research and exploration efforts since the Apollo missions and what’s so exciting is that this incredible environment is as relevant and scientifically important today as it was 50 years ago," NASA scientist Darlene Lim said in a news release from Craters. "We are here to figure out how best to support human and robotics missions to the moon, and Mars, and how to enable these future missions to make ground-breaking scientific discoveries as they explore the next frontier.”
MOONFEST events to mark the anniversary, all of which are open to the public, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert Limbert Visitor Center and from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lava Flow Campground Amphitheater. They will include presentations by astronaut John Phillips, youth activities and opportunities to view the moon through a telescope. Specifically, the events at the Visitor Center are:
— 9:30 a.m.: Presentation and book signing by Julie Weston, author of Moonscape, a historic-mystery novel set in central Idaho.
— 11 a.m.: Presentation and book signing by Roger Boe, author of The Flows, a book of Boe's photographs and poems by Will Peterson about Craters.
— 1 p.m.: Presentation of PBS American Experience film Chasing the Moon, about the Apollo 11 moon landing, and a short presentation about the astronauts in Idaho which is part of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Experience series.
— 3 p.m.: Presentation by astronaut John Phillips detailing his experiences on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station.
— 5 p.m. STEM activities for youth, led by retired park ranger and NASA educator Donald Scott.
There will also be solar viewings on the Visitor Center patio throughout the day. Seating in the theater will be limited and sign-up sheets for the different events will be available at the Visitor Center information desk starting at 8 a.m.
And the events at the amphitheater are:
— 8 p.m.: Kids can earn a “Lunar Ranger” badge by participating in fun ranger-led activities.
— 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.: Boise band Mageñtto will play.
— 9:30 p.m.: Phillips will give his presentation again.
— 10:30 p.m.: View the lunar surface through a telescope.
Parking for these events will only be available in the Visitor Center or North Crater Flow parking lots. Both are about a quarter-mile walk to the amphitheater. People with accessibility needs may be shuttled to the amphitheater sidewalk.