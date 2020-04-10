The East Idaho Credit Union is collecting funds to help eight eastern Idaho food banks stock their shelves to meet rising demand as skyrocketing unemployment and underemployment due to the coronavirus have led to more people needing help.
“The food banks are seeing a surge of need right now, but at the same time most are unable to accept canned food donations from the public,” said Dan Thurman, president and CEO of the Idaho Falls-based credit union. “Credit unions are essential and our drive-ups remain open, so we have a unique opportunity to step up and help the food banks that are also essential to the needs of so many people right now.”
Credit union executives reached out to food banks in Shelley, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Arco, Challis, Salmon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello last week to find ones in need of assistance. Credit union employees will now ask members in drive-up lanes if they would like to contribute. The credit union has also set up an online payment portal on its website, EastIdahoCU.org.
“With everything that we’re all facing, it’s important to keep others in mind,” said Toby Hayes, the credit union’s vice president of marketing. “No matter what is going on in the world, our focus will always be on the strength of our local communities and how we can meet the financial needs of individuals.”