The Idaho Fish and Game commissioner who drew public ire after he shared photographs of himself and his wife posing with animals they shot on a recent hunting trip in Africa has resigned.
Blake Fischer, who last month sent pictures of himself posing with multiple animals — including what he termed a “whole family of baboons” — to more than a 100 people, resigned Monday, according to a news release from Idaho Gov. Butch Otter’s office. Otter asked for Fischer’s resignation, according to the release.
“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” Otter wrote in the statement. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”
In a letter of resignation Fischer sent to the governor, he wrote he “recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested.”
“I apologize to the hunters and anglers of Idaho I was appointed to represent and I hope that my actions will not harm the integrity and ethic of the Idaho Fish and Game Department moving forward,” Fischer wrote.
The controversy stemmed from an email Fischer sent in September, in which he included at least 12 photographs of himself and his wife posing in Namibia with slain wild animals, including a leopard, a giraffe and a warthog, among others. In the email, he wrote his wife “wanted to watch me and ‘get a feel for Africa’...so I shot a whole family of baboons. I think she got the idea quick.”
Fischer’s email prompted a sharp criticism from Fred Trevey, a former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner who called on him to resign “sooner rather than later.”
Idaho’s Fish and Game commissioners are appointed by the governor. Fischer was appointed to the position in 2014 and was re-appointed in June, according to the release from Otter’s office.