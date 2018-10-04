Idaho Falls Power will activate the HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK Beacon) on S Boulevard and 15th Street the afternoon of Thursday, October 4, 2018. The push button-activated traffic signal will provide on-demand positive traffic control to protect pedestrians crossing S Boulevard in front of Hawthorne Elementary.
“While there will be minimal, if any, impacts to traffic during activation this afternoon, we want motorists and pedestrians to be aware of the change in signalization at that intersection,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. Hawk Beacon_Driver Image
Pedestrian safety is the primary focus of the HAWK beacon. The improvements will make crossing safer for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling through the area, particularly school children walking to and from the school. The HAWK beacon replaces an older style pedestrian signal at that intersection.
Since 2015, this is the fifth HAWK beacon the City of Idaho Falls has installed — three on Pancheri Drive (pictured), one at S Yellowstone and “B” Street, and now one on S Boulevard.