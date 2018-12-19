Eastern Idaho may be poised to lose farmland managed for wildlife habitat, erosion control and water-quality enhancement under the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
A new farm bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature would phase in a 3 million-acre CRP enrollment-cap increase throughout the next four years. However, rental payments to participating landowners in most Idaho counties have been cut significantly since the last general CRP enrollment period, and farm bill experts are unaware of any plans to restore them.
Idaho currently has 540,182 acres in CRP. Given the reduced rental rates, some area farmers say it may make better financial sense to return expiring CRP acreage to crop production and grazing.
“I don’t think (rental rates) are going to increase. That’s not what any of us have heard,” said Jenny Peirsol, an Idaho conservation specialist with the federal Farm Service Agency.
CRP pays rent to landowners who sign 10- to 15-year contracts to set aside their marginal farm ground and plant vegetation for the benefit of wildlife. The draft farm bill would phase in an enrollment cap increase over four years — keeping the cap flat at 24 million acres in 2019 and then raising it to 24.5 million acres in 2020, 25 million acres in 2021, 25.5 million acres in 2022 and 27 million acres in 2023.
Payments to producers vary by soil type. The statewide average annual payment per acre for farmland currently enrolled in the program is $53.13. Idaho’s most recent general CRP enrollment period ended in February 2016. Some specialized programs under the umbrella of CRP — such as State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement — allow enrollment on a continuous basis.
But Peirsol explained even continuous-enrollment programs were put on hold throughout 2018, with the nation near its enrollment cap. The federal government, nonetheless, adjusted its 2018 rental rates, and Peirsol explained the national FSA office didn’t allow county offices to file the usual appeals or submit documents to support differing rental rates.
In East Idaho, only Power County saw an increase in average soil rental rates in 2018. They rose from $34 to $44 per acre. Elsewhere, CRP rent dropped from $40 to $28 in Bannock County, $38 to $18 in Bingham County, $30 to $21 in Bear Lake County, $55 to $34 in Bonneville County, $45 to $35 in Madison County, $28 to $27 in Teton County and remained flat at $44 in Caribou County.
Sal Palazzolo, private lands coordinator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, emphasized the numbers are county averages, and landowners should still check with their local FSA offices to determine what their individual payments would be. But Palazzolo acknowledged the department has shared concerns with FSA about its rental rates.
“We’ve talked to FSA and feel they’ve been reduced too much,” Palazzolo said.
Compounding the problem, Palazzolo said Idaho has “some pretty big (CRP) expirations coming up.” Palazzolo said the state will have 100,000 acres expire in 2020, 116,000 acres expire in 2021 and 140,000 acres expire in 2022.
Palazzolo said eastern Idaho had a backlog of CRP applications when new enrollment was suspended based on the national cap, and it remains to be seen how rental rates will affect participation.
Jeff Moss, whose family owns non-irrigated farmland in the Antelope Flats area of Bonneville County, said about 1,100 acres — representing the majority of his farm — were once enrolled in CRP. He currently has 100 acres enrolled.
“We’ve had land in CRP now ever since the program came out, close to 30 years now,” Moss said. “As the rates have failed to go up, and in some cases gone down, we’ve gradually taken most of ours out of CRP.”
Moss said he wouldn’t enroll even his most marginal farmland in CRP for less than $40 per acre. But he said it may still be worth his while to sign up for SAFE, which is a continuous-enrollment CRP program that pays participants a bonus incentive above the base rate. In eastern Idaho, SAFE acres are managed specifically to benefit native Columbian sharp-tailed grouse.
Miles Moretti, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-based Mule Deer Foundation, said his organization lobbied for an enrollment cap increase but was disappointed by a nationwide trend of reduced rental payments.
“The CRP has been extremely popular for those of us in conservation and wildlife habitat. It’s been a huge boon to lots of different species,” Moretti said.
Moretti said his organization is pleased by other wildlife programs in the farm bill, such as plans for the Bureau of Land Management to expedite juniper removal to benefit sage grouse and mule deer. But overall, he considers the bill to be a step in the wrong direction.
“Frankly, in the last couple of farm bills, conservation has gone backward,” Moretti said.