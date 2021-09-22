For the second year, Grand Teton National Park is sending volunteer hunting teams into the backcountry to kill non-native mountain goats in an effort to protect the park’s native bighorn sheep population.
The culling effort began Wednesday with more than 20 teams consisting of two to six people per team. The teams were drawn from volunteers who were trained and participated in the program last year. In 2020, the park qualified 108 volunteers through shooting tests, skills training and demonstrating physical fitness.
The hunters removed 43 mountain goats from the Teton Range, and “it is estimated that approximately 50 goats remain in the park,” the park said.
“There are significantly fewer mountain goats in the park and removal will be significantly more difficult,” the park said in a news release. “The operational season will continue until Oct. 25, weather permitting.”
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in 2019. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range from mountain goats whose numbers increased in recent years to about equal to that of bighorn sheep. Goats compete for habitat and also pose a threat of passing on deadly diseases to the sheep.
Originally the park employed sharpshooters killing 36 mountain goats from a helicopter in one day. After protests from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming Game and Fish, the park switched the operation to ground-based volunteer hunters.
“Without immediate intervention, the mountain goat population is expected to grow and could contribute to the potential extirpation of the native bighorn sheep,” the park said.
The mountain goats moved into the Tetons in recent decades after being introduced into the nearby Snake River Range in the late 1960s and early 1970s as a hunting opportunity.
The park said people participating in the culling program will have tags identifying them as park volunteers “with an orange bib on their back or pack as well as an orange or pink hat or other exterior garment. Visitors can expect to see volunteers in camouflage clothing carrying rifles, may hear gunshots, or see volunteers packing out portions of culled mountain goats.”
The park does not expect to close any trails or other areas during the culling, but will post signs at trailheads to make hikers aware.
Because the program is intended only as a culling of mountain goats, the volunteer hunters have several restrictions.
“Volunteers may not keep a trophy when participating in a culling program in a national park,” the park said. “The meat may be donated or distributed to Indian tribes, qualified volunteers, food banks, and other organizations that work to address hunger, in accordance with applicable health guidelines. Culling in a national park does not generate revenue and does not include fair chase.”