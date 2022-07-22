Wet and cool weather in April and May has reduced the region's predicted water shortfall by more than 100,000 acre-feet for Snake River groundwater users.

Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, issued a final mid-season methodology order Thursday for Snake River groundwater users. The department is reducing the predicted shortfall to 52,600-acre feet of water to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region in the 2022 irrigation season. In April, that prediction was a 162,600-acre-foot shortfall.

Download PDF List of Ground Water Rights Subject to Curtailment

