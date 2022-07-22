Wetand cool weather inApril and May has reduced the region'spredicted water shortfall by more than 100,000 acre-feet for Snake River groundwater users.
Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, issued a final mid-season methodology order Thursday for Snake River groundwater users. The department is reducing the predicted shortfall to 52,600-acre feet of water to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region in the 2022 irrigation season. In April, that prediction was a 162,600-acre-foot shortfall.
An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to flood an acre of land a foot deep in water or about enough water to serve one to two households per year.
The Upper Snake River Basin received 137%, 117%, and 89% of average precipitation in April, May and June, respectively, according to data measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The National Weather Service’s Twin Falls weather station reported 106%, 116%, and 23% of normal precipitation in April, May and June, respectively. Twin Falls temperatures were 3.1 degrees below normal for April, 3.8 degrees below normal for May, and 0.1 degrees above normal for June.
A Friday news release said all who have senior surface water rights on the Snake River, the Twin Falls Canal Company and American Falls Reservoir District #2 are expected to experience material injury from groundwater pumping on the Eastern Snake River Plain.
The water resources department will continue to curtail more than 142 groundwater rights with priority dates after March 12, 1989, if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a groundwater district, the release said. The April order used a priority date of Dec. 25, 1979.
Some of the groups subject to curtailment are Idaho Power Company, Jefferson County and PacifiCorp, among others.
There are seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain surface water delivery call. The approved plans came from the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Southwest Irrigation District, Goose Creek Irrigation District, Coalition of Cities and Water Mitigation Coalition. Those entities will not need to show how they can mitigate for projected water shortfalls, Spackman’s order said.
"By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition, (Idaho Ground Water Appropriators), and the participating cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment," Mathew Weaver, deputy director of the water resources department, said in the release.
Idaho water law prioritizes senior water users, which has resulted in water litigation over conflicts between Snake River surface water users.
In an attempt to avoid further conflict, the director of the water resources department is required to issue an order at the beginning of the irrigation season, and then again in early July, determining any shortfall in water supply to senior surface water right holders, and determining the obligations of junior groundwater pumpers to curtail water use or mitigate for the impact, the release said.
The water resources department will evaluate water supply conditions, the needs of the senior surface water users, and the impact of junior groundwater pumping again in August or September. Another court order increasing or reducing the number of curtailed water rights may be issued depending on water conditions.