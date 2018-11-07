The Custer County jail bond ballot measure appeared to be headed toward defeat Tuesday, according to unofficial voting results.
As of 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 814 or 55 percent of Custer County residents who showed up to the polls voted "no" and 673 voted "yes" on the ballot measure to approve a bond for a new jail. Custer County reported votes from seven of 10 precincts were counted as of 11:50 p.m.
The $4.5 million bond — at an interest rate of 3.44 percent for 20 years — would partially fund Custer County Courthouse and jail improvements.
According to the Challis Messenger, county commissioners and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin say the jail is too small to house its inmate population and is out of compliance with state and federal standards, including the American with Disabilities Act because the jail lacks an elevator.
The measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass. Voters defeated the measure twice before in May and last November.