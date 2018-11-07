Custer County residents who hit the polls Tuesday rejected a ballot measure for a bond to fund a new county jail and make improvements at the courthouse.
Unofficial results show that 1,188, or 56 percent of residents, voted "no" on the ballot question and 943 voted "yes." The measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass.
The $4.5 million bond — at an interest rate of 3.44 percent for 20 years — would have helped fund Custer County Courthouse improvements and a new county jail. It’s the third time in the past year that residents have rejected a ballot measure for the bond.
Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith said a new jail is needed because the current 107-year-old, six-person jail is too small and is out of compliance with federal and state standards.
Both the jail and the courthouse lack an elevator, which violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Being out of compliance with jail standards makes the county vulnerable to potential lawsuits, Smith said.
“There’s a huge liability there,” he said. “There are so many issues that we have to come into compliance with.”
The proposed 26-inmate-capacity jail would be built adjacent to the courthouse. It would provide an elevator for both the jail and the courthouse, solving the ADA compliance issue.
Due to lack of space in the current jail, the Custer County Sheriff's Department has to drive inmates to other county jails in the region, such as Lemhi, Blaine, Jefferson and Bonneville counties, but those jails are running out of space for transfer inmates, Smith said.
"We're losing our spots in other jails," he said. "It's an ongoing and worsening problem."
Smith said Custer County residents continue to vote down the bond because a jail is an unpopular use of taxes and they don't want a bigger jail, with more inmates, in downtown Challis.
“A jail is the least popular structure in the world,” Smith said. “People hate to see money going to a jail.”
Smith said there will likely be another ballot question for the bond in the near future.