For some anglers, April is the best time of the year to visit Challis in hopes of catching a prized steelhead in the Salmon River.
But this April, Custer County Commissioners are telling out-of-staters and folks from distant counties to stay away to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The commissioners were serious enough to ask the governor and Idaho Department of Fish and Game to cancel the steelhead season. While the steelhead season is still on, Fish and Game did halt the sale of licenses and tags to nonresidents on April 4.
"Fish and Game gets a lot of credit for stopping the out of state licenses and tags,” Custer County commission chairman Steve Smith said Tuesday. “A lot of (anglers) were calling to see if campgrounds were open and a lot of those were from Utah.”
Besides the spread of coronavirus, fellow commissioner Wayne Butts said out-of-area visitors could strain rural medical systems.
“I know that’s going to hurt our gas stations and our local sporting goods store, but we all need to stick together to get through this thing. I’m also an EMT, and if we wipe out our (emergency medical system), nobody’s there to answer when you call 911,” Butts was quoted last week in the Idaho Statesman.
Smith said, so far, Custer County’s two COVID-19 cases have been traced to travel to and from adjacent Blaine County. He would like fellow Idahoans to also get the message of staying away for the near term.
“If somebody’s coming up from Idaho Falls and they want to go steelhead fishing they’re not the same concern as we had from those who were out of state, but there still is some responsibility we hope they would exercise,” Smith said. “We hope they realize to recreate two counties away isn’t quite what the governor had in mind.”
The Fish and Game Salmon Region reported earlier that the number of vehicles and people fishing along the river has been about average as in years past.
Mike Demick, of Fish and Game's Salmon Region office, said steelhead anglers tend to congregate at favorite spots along the river.
“Last week I saw about nine vehicles at one spot along the river, and only two were local vehicles,” Demick said. “People aren’t coming from Custer and Clark counties. The others were from Madison County, Ada County and other counties.”