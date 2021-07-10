The chance to learn how to pan for gold, see a re-enactment of a Wild West shootout, eat homemade ice cream and hang out with a crowd at Custer Day is off the table again this year.
For the second straight year, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the mid-July event being canceled.
Because of limited parking at the Custer townsite, visitors to Custer Day park their autos at the Yankee Fork Dredge and are shuttled the approximate mile to and from the historic townsite. The shuttle buses are usually crowded and people wait for the next available bus under a small covered area where they can stay out of the sun. That area is also crowded on Custer Day. Forest Service officials said the challenges associated with physical distancing on shuttles and parking limitations prompted the cancellation.
Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Heath Perrine said Forest Service officials know Custer Day is a popular event, but safety concerns prevailed.
The Custer townsite is open every day for people to visit, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park Director Rick Thompson said. A ranger is on site from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to offer guided tours and help provide interpretive information. People can visit any time during daylight hours and take a self-guided tour or just wander around the site, he said. Interpretive signs are posted outside all the buildings at Custer.
Gold panning and slide shows are not taking place at Custer this summer, because of physical distancing issues.
The Yankee Fork Dredge is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is charged to tour the dredge itself, which is operated by a private, volunteer group, but people can walk the grounds for no fee and see the exterior of the dredge.
Likewise, the historic Bayhorse townsite is open every day with a ranger on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide tours and information. People can visit any time during daylight hours as well and take self-guided tours.
All three sites are seasonal. The dredge and Custer close at the end of the day on Labor Day. Bayhorse remains open later in September, closing whenever weather dictates.