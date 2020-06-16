The popular Custer Day event held each summer at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest canceled the event to ensure the safety of employees and visitors for the all-day event planned July 13. In years past, the free event at the ghost town of Custer featured shoot-outs, Dutch oven cobbler, hand-churned ice cream, gold panning demonstrations, toys of the past and raffles.
During the event, no parking is allowed at the Custer townsite and visitors are shuttled from the upper Yankee Fork Gold Dredge parking lot.
“We understand this is a very popular event,” said Lanson Stavast, acting district ranger for the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. “Due to limited space, we are faced with challenges with parking accommodations and shuttling of visitors to the Custer townsite. If we were to proceed as has been done in previous years we would be unable to meet recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”