Local cyclists are preparing for this year's season just as May, National Bike Month, is rolling to a close.
With upcoming races, warming temperatures and rising gas prices, cycling has become a hit among local residents. Several popular bike shops in town include Dave's Bike Shop, Bill's Bike & Run, Idaho Mountain Trading and Fitzgerald's Bicycles.
Bill's Bike & Run recently opened a second location in Ammon. Bill Murdock founded the store in 1947. It began as a store tailored only for bikes and motorcycles. It eventually expanded to reach both runners and cyclists in 2013.
Inside the store, cyclists of all experience levels can find help. It offers nine bike categories for customers to choose from. Some of these options include mountain, road, BMX and electric. The bikes are available to buy or rent from the store.
Getting the community up and moving in a fun, convenient way is the goal of Bill's Bike & Run. Part of its mission statement says, "Bikes are a simple solution to complex problems. They combat climate change, ease urban congestion and build human fitness. They bring us together, allow us to escape and give us a unique point of view," according to its website.
Idaho Falls provides ample opportunity to cycle with its multiple bike shops and plenty of nearby races.
Races vary in length, difficulty and location. There are events throughout Idaho that provide joy to cyclists in town. Popular upcoming races include Spinderella, Rebecca's Private Idaho and LoToJa.
Spinderella is Idaho's premier ladies-only race held in Pocatello. The race has 10, 22, 50, 75 and 100-mile options for those with experience levels ranging from beginner to advanced.
"Spinderella is a fully supported ride with fun water stations along the way and 'Prince Charmings' to help any rider in distress," according to the Spinderella registration page.
This year's Spinderella is June 18.
Those looking for a gravel bike race can turn to Rebecca's Private Idaho. This event includes four racing distances: 20, 56, 102 and 196 miles. The race begins in Sun Valley and finishes in Ketchum.
This race was founded by Rebecca Rusch, Emmy award winner and first self-supported winner of the Iditarod Trail Invitational, among several other accolades.
Rusch holds the Rebecca's Private Idaho race every year to raise money for the Be Good Foundation which uses bicycles as an avenue to cause change and healing for the environment, according to its website.
The 196-mile ride will be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The 20, 56 and 102- mile rides are on Sept. 4.
Gravel bike races continue to increase in popularity throughout the cycling community.
Local cycling veteran Tami Cole has taken to the gravel after years on the paved road.
“I dabbled in cycling since 2010 but really started to take it seriously in 2012,” Cole said.
“With more cars in Idaho Falls now, I really have been enjoying gravel biking. It gets you away from all the cars and out into beautiful country. I even saw a bear on a ride last year.”
Cole has completed LoToJa, a race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyo., five times. The race is 204 miles and has to be completed in a single day. Cole’s fastest time is 11 hours and 15 minutes.
When asked what advice she would give to new cyclists, she said, “You don’t have to go out and do LoToJa. You can ride 25th Street. Just make sure when you’re buying a bike you let the bike shop know what kind you are looking for. Are you going to get a road bike or a gravel bike? Those sorts of things.
“So many people quit riding their bikes because it is uncomfortable. Get your bike fit for you. A bike shop can do that.”
Cole said cycling has given her a community and a goal to look forward to.
“It gets me out the door,” Cole said.
She recommended Rails-to-Trails, a ride from Ashton to Tetonia, for anyone looking to join the cycling community.
Those looking for recreational places to ride can find over 30 miles of bike paths throughout Idaho Falls, according to PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director. A popular path is the 5-mile River Walk Loop that follows the Snake River.
A recent addition to the Idaho Falls bike scene is the Canal Trail. The Canal Trail is a $1 million project funded by the Federal Transportation Alternative Program. The first phase of the project was completed in August of 2021. This phase constructed a three-mile bike path that connects Community Park to Garfield Street and is open to all recreational bike users.