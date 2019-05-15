The D91 Education Foundation announced the recipients of $24,000 in college scholarships from the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation, the Odd Fellows and the Rahl Family.
The Maeck scholarship fund established several years ago by Idaho Falls philanthropist William “Bill” Maeck awarded five $2,500 scholarships to seniors graduating from Idaho Falls School District 91’s high schools this year. The recipients were:
— Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School
— James Finlinson, Idaho Falls High School
— Olivia Shaul, Skyline High School
— Abigail Moody, Compass Academy
— Jordyn Croft-Goeken, Compass Academy
The 2019 Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarships, which go to a graduating senior from one of Idaho Falls School D91’s high schools and a former D91 graduate who is now attending college, were awarded to:
— Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School, $5,000
— Addyson Barnes, University of Idaho, former Skyline High School graduate, $5,000
Brianna Troyer was this year’s recipient of the $1,500 Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was created last year by the Rahl family to honor their parents. Julie Rahl was a longtime Skyline High School teacher.