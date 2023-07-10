D.L Evans Bank donation.jpg

D.L. Evans Bank donated $17,500 to the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation in June.

 courtesy D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank recently donated $17,500 to the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation.

The money will help with buying new police equipment and help fund better training programs, a D.L. Evans Bank news release said. It will also go toward mental health and addiction programs.


