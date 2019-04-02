After winning big in Nampa over the weekend, a group of Bonneville Joint School District 93 students are heading to Houston to compete in a robotics world championship.
Ammoknights Team 1556 is a group of 17 of students from the Technical Careers High School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 who design, build and operate robots to take part in competitive games in the FIRST Robotics Competition, short for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. Past challenges required programming robots to play versions of basketball, disc golf and knocking down opponent’s towers.
Junior Jarett Scott said the Ammoknights had previously made it to the program’s world championship because of the trophies they won throughout the year, but this was the first time they had won a regional competition and earned their way into the competitive field.
“This will be the biggest event our team will ever be involved in. It might be one of the biggest moments in our lives,” Scott said.
On Jan. 5, FIRST cannoned this year’s theme for the robotics teams as “Destination Deep Space.” The game, presented by Boeing, involved creating robots that could transport cargo and panels across unstable terrain and attach them to a waiting rocket ship. Teams had six weeks to create their entry from scratch and make sure it was ready to compete in one of the regional contests.
In between working on their robot and dealing with regular school work, the Ammoknights team members also spent the last few months fundraising to enter the competition. The team had parts of their final design donated to them and demonstrated their robot around Idaho Falls to raise money for the trip to the regional contest.
Senior and electronics captain Kellie Stanger has been with the team for the past four years and felt optimistic going into last weekend’s event.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure. I thought it would do well, but I wasn’t sure how far we would get this year,” Stanger said.
The team struggled in the first section of the event, finishing low among the 26 teams competing from as far away as Illinois and Mexico City. In the second stage, however, they were selected into a strong alliance for the final cumulative challenge and ended up winning the regional event. Ammoknights and the other two alliance members from California, Gryffinger Robotics and the Millennium Falcons, are now preparing to compete against more than 250 teams from around the world in the FIRST Championship in Houston from April 17-20.
Teams aren’t allowed to modify their robot until the World Championship begins, so the Ammoknights are working on potential changes and focusing on raising funds to make sure everyone makes it to Houston. Stanger said the school district is contributing money and their teacher is looking for grants, but the team needs to raise $18,000 over the next two weeks.
Donations for the Ammoknights team can be sent through the Bonneville Education Foundation at http://bonnevilleedfoundation.strikingly.com or given directly to the team via Technical Careers High School secretary Stephanie Liebe.