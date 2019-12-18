Bonneville Joint School District 93 officials have taken the first step toward adjusting school boundaries for the next school year.
The school board heard two proposals for boundary realignments from Director of Human Resources Heath Jackson during a special work session Wednesday. One proposal attempted to balance the enrollment of the elementary schools while making the fewest possible changes to existing boundaries and minimizing the need for portable classrooms. The second focused on adjusting boundaries to more closely match the boundaries for high schools.
"This is not a long-term, 10-year plan for boundaries. That cannot happen for a district that is growing as substantially as we are," Jackson said.
Board members asked Jackson's team to go ahead with finalizing the plan that had balanced enrollment. In the current version of the proposal, the biggest boundary changes would happen to Falls Valley and Summit Hills elementary schools. Four schools would see no change in their boundaries (Ammon, Fairview, Hillview and Tiebreaker) while most others would only see small tweaks to balance enrollment and avoid splitting up neighborhoods.
The adjusted boundaries would balance out the overall enrollment and the number of low-income students at each elementary school. Currently, school enrollment in District 93 ranges from 75 percent of capacity at Ammon Elementary School to 125 percent at Discovery Elementary School. The adjusted boundaries shown Wednesday would keep all the schools between 80 percent and 99 percent of their capacity at the start of the next school year.
"I really like how the numbers have come out so far with this one. It addresses all the schools that are our biggest concerns," Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
The boundary plan that aligned with the high schools would have a more substantial effect throughout the district. Some neighborhoods that had been realigned in 2017 would be moved again, more modular classrooms would need to be added to elementary schools, and Discovery Elementary would stay at more than 100 percent capacity.
Jackson and many of the trustees expressed major concerns with the plan to align with high schools and chose to focus on the other one going forward. Amy Landers was frustrated with having to do boundary changes at all, saying the district really needed a new elementary school and worrying that changing the boundaries changes would come across as an unfair consequence for the failure of the school bond in August that would have built one.
"You look at these changes from the parent's perspective, and it does feel that way, especially for the parents that voted for it and are now being moved," Landers said.
Jackson and district officials will finalize the changes before making an official recommendation to the board at its Jan. 8 board meeting. The school board has scheduled public hearings on Jan. 9 and Jan. 21 to gather public feedback about the adjustments before its work session, with the locations still to be determined.
Woolstenhulme said he hoped the board would vote on the changes during its meeting in February and the district would delay the cutoff for open enrollment until the end of the month to let families adapt to the new boundaries.