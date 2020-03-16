Parents/Guardians,
In light of today’s new guidance from the White House, Idaho Falls School District 91 will close schools effective Tuesday, March 17, through at least the end of Spring Break. We will continue working on our plans to support students and families in the event of a long-term closure after Spring Break.
We know this is a difficult time, and this change may pose some challenges for working families, but our decisions are always made in an effort to do what is in the best interests of our students, staff and our community as a whole. For families who cannot find child care for their elementary-aged children on such short notice, D91’s elementary schools will provide emergency child care on Tuesday during regular school hours. They will serve breakfast and lunch. All schools will be completely closed on Wednesday, March 18.
We will provide additional updates as we get new information. Please let us know if you have any questions.
George Boland
Superintendent