Judge Steven Boyce ruled the cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will be joined together in a single trial. The hearing was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday over Zoom.
"I don't find that the prejudice at this point has been demonstrated that would be sufficient to prevent me from joining these cases," Boyce said.
Both Boyce and state Prosecutor Rob Wood pointed out it could be problematic if separate judges and juries had different findings, since the cases involve the same alleged acts. They noted if different rulings occurred, it could be reason for a defendant to appeal. Boyce went on to say it will be difficult to find one jury, let alone two, due to the level of public attention this case has received.
Wood noted it would be both more efficient and beneficial for witnesses and victims to only have to go through a single trial. He pointed out many will be coming from Hawaii and Arizona.
Daybell’s attorney John Prior objected on the grounds that information from Vallow's case could prejudice the jury against Daybell, but he was ultimately overruled by the judge’s decision. Now that the cases have been joined, Daybell has the option to request the cases be severed. Prior suggested it is likely he will do so.
Lori Vallow's attorney Mark Means had no objection to a joint case and did not appear at the hearing.
Vallow and Daybell face felony charges relating to the alleged cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s minor children. The remains of J.J. and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Salem in June. The couple faces charges for conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
The couple also is under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after Tammy, his wife of 29 years, died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.
Additionally, Vallow is under further investigation for her involvement in the deaths of her third husband, Joseph Ryan, and fourth husband, Charles Vallow.
Daybell's next hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Nov 24, at which time a change of venue will be discussed. The judge will also address Prior's request that the judge dismiss Daybell's case.