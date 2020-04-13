Chad Daybell and his second wife Lori Vallow are being investigated for the murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy regarding the death of Tammy Daybell, according to a letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. The Rexburg Standard Journal obtained the letter through a public records request.
The Idaho Attorney General Office is taking over the investigation into Tammy Daybell’s death for the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office as of Thursday.
The letter was in response to Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch’s request for assistance from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Murdoch is not seeking reelection this year, so the request may have come out of a desire for continuity, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries suggested.
“The AG will assume full responsibility and authority for the case. All decisions regarding the case shall be the responsibility of the AG,” the letter reads.
Fremont County, however, will still be paying for all expenses of the case.
The case began Oct. 19, 2019, when police and the county coroner were summoned to the Salem home of Chad Daybell. His wife had died. Daybell stated Tammy had simply passed away peacefully in her sleep. Daybell, known as a quiet, devout man, was believed. Nothing looked amiss to the examiner.
Seventeen days later, Daybell married Lori Vallow. Shortly after, police ruled Tammy’s death suspicious. Her body was exhumed from her grave in Utah for an autopsy looking into the manner of her death.
Police are still waiting on the results from Tammy’s autopsy. This agreement with the state AG’s office is not connected to the pending results, Humphries said.
Vallow, who is in the Madison County Jail, faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Daybell and Vallow have not been charged with any crimes in relation to Tammy’s death. Since returning from Hawaii last month, Daybell has moved back into his Salem home.
Last week, a headstone was placed at Tammy’s gravesite, according to KSL.com.
“Tammy was a beloved wife and mother, devoted daughter and sister and friend to all animals,” the stone reads.