Lori Vallow finds out her bond has been denied by Judge Michelle Mallard during her second bond hearing at the Madison County Magistrate Court on Friday, May 1, 2020. Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers her children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5 according to Post Register reporting.