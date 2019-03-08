Daylight savings: it's a time-honored tradition
But is daylight really worth saving? Idaho legislators recently brought that question back to the forefront with a bill to eliminate the practice of springing clocks forward every March.
The bi-annual changing of the clocks still occurs in most U.S. states — all except Hawaii and Arizona.
The proposed change in Idaho brought out diverse opinions on the matter.
Some people, especially in outdoorsy Idaho, say the extra hour of daylight is great; it's an extra hour of recreation.
On the other hand, it's not great for sleep. The sudden change in schedule immediately following the spring change has been proven to have adverse health affects.
And let's not forget Idaho's nonconformists, who might say time is a social construct anyway and couldn't care less whether it changes.
Here's where a few Idahoans stand:
Love it
Ann Wells, 46, of Idaho Falls, said she loves daylight saving time because the extra hour enables her to enjoy outdoor activities after work.
Wells is a member of the Snake River Mountain Bike Club, which meets every Thursday at 7 p.m., once the sun is out long enough to ride for long periods of time. Meeting at 7 p.m. allows club members to travel to Kelly Canyon, where most of their favorite biking trails are, Wells said.
If that extra hour were eliminated, “We would not have enough time to get up there and ride before it gets dark,” she said.
Craig Peck, 61, of Springfield, is a rock climber and hiker who frequents the region's many climbing and hiking destinations that are within close driving distance of the greater Idaho Falls area.
He said the extra hour that daylight saving time provides is important for those recreational opportunities.
“It gives me a chance to get off work and get to those places in time to set up camp or even climb that evening,” Peck said. “It’s quite important to me to have that extra time, that extra hour.”
Peck also pointed out that being in a different time zone than our neighboring states would create new problems. Peck said he has family in Utah and his business often ships products there. The time difference would require extra coordination on both fronts, he said.
Leave it
James Grimm, 62, of Ammon, said he opposes daylight saving time because changing the time twice annually is “tedious and tiring.”
Grimm, who commutes to work on a bicycle, said he would like to pick one time, standard or daylight, and stick to it.
“I’d love to see this time switching go away forever,” Grimm said. “It should either be one or the other. I’m against this changing every six months.”
Although he’d like to see daylight saving time go away, Grimm said the issue might not be worthy of Idaho legislators' time.
“If you look at the overall picture, is this really a big deal?” he said. "I don’t know how much effort the Legislature should be putting into changing this.”
Idaho Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, introduced a bill last month that would eliminate daylight saving time.
On Feb. 19, the bill passed the Senate State Affairs Committee, almost unanimously — Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, cast the sole "no" vote, the Idaho Press reported.
“My biggest argument in favor of it are the health issues,” Zito said during a hearing.
On Feb. 22, the bill died on the house floor, on a 55-15 vote, the Idaho Press reported.
According to a local sleep specialist and neurologist, there are health problems associated with daylight saving time.
Dr. Bradford Talcott, a medical doctor and sleep specialist at The Sleep Specialists in Idaho Falls, said a lot of the body’s hormones and other functions are affected by sleep. And suddenly changing a sleep schedule throws things out of balance.
"There's a huge physiological cascade of events that are tied to your sleep schedule," Talcott said. "A lot of your hormones are tied into the circadian rhythm of your sleep schedule. When you adjust that timing, it really creates stress on people."
Talcott said most people can adapt to the changing schedule within a week or so, but older people have a harder time.
"The older you get the less adaptable and less flexible you are," he said.
The sudden sleep change is especially stressful for people with sleep disorders, such as insomnia. Talcott called daylight saving time "the scourge of all poor sleepers."
Talcott said one of the ways to minimize insomnia is with a strict routine, including a set wake-up time, which he encourages with his patients. But when the clocks spring forward, "That throws a wrench into all the hard work we’ve been doing," he said.
Talcott pointed to other potential health problems caused by daylight savings — most likely a result of lost sleep — such as heart attack and stroke.
A 2014 study by researchers at the University of Colorado and the University of Michigan found that losing one hour of sleep increased the risk of having a heart attack by 25 percent on the Monday following the daylight savings change. Heart attack risk fell 21 percent later in the year when clocks were changed back to standard time, the study said.
Another study, by Finnish researchers, found that the rate of ischemic stroke, the most common kind of stroke, was 8 percent higher during the first two days after a daylight saving time transition.
Talcott said getting rid of daylight savings is a great idea.
"It’s a relic of an older time," he said. "We have to pick one and stick with it. I'm totally in favor of what they’re talking about in Boise."
Whether you like it or not, daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday.