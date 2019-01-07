MERIDIAN — Meridian Police responded to shooting Sunday afternoon that left three adults killed, according to Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
Officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of West Charles Avenue in Meridian after a call indicating the sound of gunshots shots fired around 3 p.m, according to police.
Upon arrival the suspect, a 39-year-old male, was inside the residence holding an 11-year-old and 10-year-old girl hostage after killing two adults — a 47-year-old male and 40-year-old female with a handgun.
Police were able to negotiate the release of both young girls. After releasing the hostages, the suspect shot himself.
Information gathered by police indicated that the shooter arrived at the victim’s home and a "fight ensued". The suspect was known to the victims, police said.
A 13-year-old girl escaped the residence and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.
Meridian Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.