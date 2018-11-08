On November 7, 2018, at 1:53 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 178, south of Spencer.
Norman Hill, 78, of Ardrossan, Alberta, Canada, was driving southbound in 2014 Monaco Dynasty Motorhome. Hill's vehicle went off the right shoulder where it rolled. Hill succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Hill's passenger, Elanor Hill, 79, of Ardossan, Alberta, Canada, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. It is unknown if seatbelts were worn.
Next of kin have been notified. All lanes of travel are now open. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.