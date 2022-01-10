Idaho teachers and student have until Wednesday to register for Idaho’s third annual eCYBERMISSION competition.
The competition is a national web-based STEM challenge for students in grades six through nine. The Idaho STEM Action Center partners with the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association to bring the competition to Idaho. Participants are challenged to explore how science, technology, engineering, and math apply to their world while working as a team to solve problems in their communities.
STEM Action Center Executive Director Kaitlin Maguire said competitions such as eCYBERMISSION are important to Idaho’s economic well-being in a Thursday news release.
“Our eCYBERMISSION students are engaging in a real-world research-based competition just like with our Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs and our Idaho Exhibition of Ideas competitions,” Maguire said in the release. “They will find this experience invaluable as they transition into the workforce. And with eCYBERMISSION being a virtual competition it is accessible to all Idaho students. Participating students will learn important lessons about how to work in small groups to conduct unique, relevant research and have the opportunity to present their findings in a virtual venue.”
The STEM Action Center will award public formal and informal educators advising the winning state teams that place first, second and third with monetary awards of $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively. The cash prizes will be administered through the educators’ school or organization for STEM supplies in their teaching environment to sustain the eCYBERMISSION program.
Additionally, the Army will give each student on a first-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $1,000 in matured value. Students on second-place state-winning teams will receive a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $500 in matured value from the Army. Additional cash prizes will be awarded to regional finalists and winners and national winners.
Maguire encouraged students to participate and said in the release that STEM jobs facilitate creative thinking, problem solving, innovation and collaboration.
“STEM skills are required for Idaho’s fastest-growing, in-demand, and highest-paying jobs,” Maguire said in the release. “And among Idaho parents who were surveyed, 99% believe STEM skills will play an important role in the future, and within a decade 90% of jobs will require digital literacy.”
Educators can advise teams of two to four students. Mixed-grade teams are allowed, but they will compete at the highest grade level represented in the team. Team advisers must be at least 21 years old and may register more than one team.
Teams must obtain a minimum average score of 300 during the virtual judging phase to be eligible for awards.
Teams must be registered by 11:59 p.m. EST. on Wednesday. They then have until 11:59 p.m., EST. on March 2 to submit mission folders. Virtual judging takes place March 16-30 and the regional judging period takes place April 25-29.
State and regional winners will be notified by mid-May. The Army and National Science Teachers Association will host a national judging and education event in Washington, D.C. from June 20-24.
The Idaho STEM Action Center was created in 2015 because Idaho citizens are not entering the STEM pipeline fast enough to meet current and future Idaho workforce needs, the Idaho Stem Action Center release said. The organization works with industry, government, educators and students to develop new resources and support high-quality professional-development opportunities to foster a STEM-educated workforce that ensures Idaho’s continued economic prosperity. More information is available at STEM.idaho.gov.