Document.jpg

Students from all over the region participate in the annual Youth Rally event.

 courtesy of the city of Idaho Falls

Officials from Idaho Falls Power are offering help to local aspiring leaders by awarding eligible Idaho Falls area high school sophomores and juniors with college scholarships and sponsorship for the annual Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association's annual Youth Rally.

“At IFP (Idaho Falls Power), empowering the next generation of leaders is important,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said in a news release. “As a community-owned utility, in the years to come, IFP (Idaho Falls Power) will rely on future leaders to keep our utility at the forefront of providing reliable and affordable energy to our city.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.