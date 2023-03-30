Officials from Idaho Falls Power are offering help to local aspiring leaders by awarding eligible Idaho Falls area high school sophomores and juniors with college scholarships and sponsorship for the annual Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association's annual Youth Rally.
“At IFP (Idaho Falls Power), empowering the next generation of leaders is important,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said in a news release. “As a community-owned utility, in the years to come, IFP (Idaho Falls Power) will rely on future leaders to keep our utility at the forefront of providing reliable and affordable energy to our city.”
For this year's event, Idaho Falls Power will award 10 scholarships to area high school students, each walking away with a $500 college scholarship as well as a fully sponsored trip to attend the association's youth rally in Caldwell from July 10-15.
The youth rally is a leadership camp and scholarship program held at the College of Idaho campus promoting its mission to “inspire, pique curiosity and help young people develop the leadership qualities they possess,” the association’s website said.
According to the website, attendees also learn about government and civics, renewable energy and electric generation, the electric utility industry, the basics of electricity, team-building and business challenges. During the week, youth representing Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska will work together in days filled with different developmental activities, team building exercises, guest speakers and local excursions that are aimed at promoting positive relationships and building skills.
At the end of the event, each student will be evaluated individually and can leave the rally with up to $600 more in college scholarships, “based on their performance and development,” the website said.
The highest-scoring student at the event will be selected to attend the National Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.
Idaho Falls Power is making sure to include the trip to the rally and covering all expenses for students to attend due to the focused development of leadership-like characteristics promoted during the weeklong event.
For the high school sophomores and juniors applying for the scholarship, applicants should remember that the student, parent or legal guardian must be an Idaho Falls Power customer to qualify for the award.
