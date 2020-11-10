How to file a claim:

Survivors of abuse from the Boy Scouts of America can join the lawsuit by filling out a claim online at https://bit.ly/3kl7qep. Survivors must fill out the 12-page questionnaire labeled "Sexual Abuse Survivor Proof of Claim Form." Then, scroll down and follow instructions on how to upload the file online or print it out to mail in. It is not necessary to have an attorney to submit a claim.