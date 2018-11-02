How many Instagram likes is your life worth?
More people around the world are contemplating this question as they pursue life-threatening situations to get the perfect picture with their smartphones.
What makes someone need a selfie so badly that they risk death? Dilshani Sarathchandra, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Idaho, said it's the cognitive reward from social media likes that fuels risky selfie behavior.
“We are representing ourselves differently in the public sphere and private sphere,” she said. “In cyberspace we want to put our best face forward."
From October 2011 to November 2017, 259 people died while trying to take a selfie, according to a study by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Dehli. Their study was only based on reports of deaths in English language newspapers, so that number could be higher.
Deaths among people age 20 to 29 were most common and three-quarters of the total deaths were males.
In the United States, picturesque national parks are common sites for these selfie-inflicted accidents. California's Yosemite National Park, with its daunting cliffs and canyons, and Yellowstone National Park, where wild bison often roam public roads, provide subject matter for social media posts that are certain to provoke likes.
Just last week, an Indian couple, living in California, fell to their deaths in Yosemite while trying to take a selfie.
According to the Associated Press, the couple was taking a photo at Taft Point, a scenic overlook with views of the Yosemite Valley, when they fell. Visitors found their camera the next morning and alerted park rangers, who found the couple's bodies 800 feet below. Their deaths were the second fatal selfie-related incident at Yosemite this fall. In September, an Israeli teen fell to his death while taking a selfie at Nevada Fall, the Fresno Bee reported.
In July, three Canadian YouTube travel bloggers fell to their deaths at Shannon Falls in British Columbia, the BBC reported, although the trio didn't appear to be filming at the time of their fatal fall. In January 2017, two of the three were banned from U.S. federal land for five years after pleading guilty to walking on Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park as well as other crimes at parks across the western U.S.
In 2015, a bison gored a woman in Yellowstone when she tried to take a selfie just six yards away from the animal.
Tourists taking dangerous selfies in Yellowstone National Park have become so frequent that park officials added a "safe selfie" pledge to the top of the Yellowstone Pledge, a list of safety suggestions for visitors.
A Yellowstone spokesperson said the park does not keep track of how many visitors are injured or killed by taking selfies.
As social media users' cyber identities increase in importance, they're willing to "take great risks to take the perfect Instagramable picture," Sarathchandra said. And the more risks someone takes, the more they are rewarded in likes.
Sarathchandra said technologies are advancing beyond humans' ability to make smart choices about how we interact with them. She suggests educating the public about why Silicon Valley companies make products and services intended to hook people in.
"Just because they’re free doesn't mean they're actually free," she said. "We’re paying with our attention."