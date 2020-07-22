A deteriorating overpass bridge at Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful interchange is causing traffic detours and delays.
“Expect detours and delays at Old Faithful until further notice,” the park said in a news release Wednesday. “Currently the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge.”
The park said visitors can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores and other facilities but suggests that if Old Faithful is not your destination, that you consider alternate routes due to traffic delays.
The southbound entrance and exits ramps are both closed and a detour has been created.
Find current road status on the park’s website at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or call 307-344-2117.