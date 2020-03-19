The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reporting that, so far, deer fawns' and elk calves' winter survival rate is about average to slightly above across the state.
Fish and Game has been tracking its collared fawns and calves and, through the month of February, statewide winter survival of radio-collared animals are doing OK. But officials say the critters are “not out of the woods yet.”
“The race is not over for them yet,” said James Brower, regional communications manager. “Sometimes they do tip over in February, but it still happens in March. We are definitely continuing to monitor that.”
Biologists are crediting a “relatively mild winter” in most of the state and the arrival of early spring weather in many locations with helping the animals, but the next two months are often the most critical.
“March and April are the two make-or-break months for winter fawn and calf survival,” said Daryl Meints, deer and elk program coordinator for Fish and Game. “At this point, fawn and calf survival is going to come down to how long winter lasts, and how soon spring shows up.”
Fish and Game biologists have been monitoring 193 mule deer fawns and 180 elk calves captured in early winter and fitted with telemetry collars.
For eastern Idaho, Fish and Game collared 17 fawns in the Mackay area at the start of this winter. Brower said since February, two of the fawns have died.
Through February, 84% of the collared fawns and 92% of the collared calves were still alive, according to Fish and Game. That compares with 78% and 93% surviving through February in 2018-19, 88% and 91% in 2017-18, and 55% and 80% percent in 2016-17.
“They can have troubles all the way into April and into the first of May depending on how long winter persists,” Brower said. “The big take-home message is that we’re not completely out of the woods yet.”
Brower said it’s important for people to give the deer some room and honor wildlife closure areas until they are able to begin digesting the food that is emerging.
“There's a lot of folks that are getting really antsy to get out there, particularly shed hunters, this time of year,” he said. “A lot of the closures are still in place. No matter where you go, if you’re pushing or disturbing or causing deer to run away, it's hard on them still. Even if there’s no snow on the ground.”