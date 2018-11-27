An Idaho Falls man who was facing an aggravated battery charge for spraying Intermountain Gas employees with bug spray was found dead in his home Nov. 21.
According to an obituary posted to the Wood Funeral Home website, John David Stuart, 46, died peacefully.
"Importantly, John always lent a hand of friendship to people, helping them in whatever way he could," the obituary states. "With regard to his family and close friends, John would make sure to let them know that he was thinking about them and that he loved them. John had a heart of gold."
Stuart was arrested in September for spraying the gas workers. Stuart had previously forbidden them from working on his property, but was told they had to access the property due to safety concerns from a gas leak. The workers were repairing the leak from the other side of Stuart's fence when he sprayed them with the pesticide.